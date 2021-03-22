With a goal from Gaich, Benevento struck and achieved a historic victory against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus

The Benevento gave the blow in Turin and won 1-0 to the Juventus with a goal from the Argentine Adolfo Gaich. It was 69 minutes into the game when a blunder by the Brazilian Arthur allowed the former San Lorenzo striker to score the winning goal on the 28th date of Serie A in Italy. The Brazilian put an inside pass that the Tank He anticipated in the opposite area, hooked and scored for the visiting team on the right that was left with a historic triumph.

Gaich was one of the figures of the match played at Juventus’ Allianz Stadium together with his teammate, the goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipò, which was key with his interventions covering several arrivals of the local cast. Although the 22-year-old striker from Cordoba stood out for scoring the goal that gave the celebration to his team and complicated the Old lady in the fight to retain the Scudetto in Serie A in Italy.

Beyond showing off, the Benevento coach decided to replace Gaich in the 81st minute of the match. Beyond that, Adolfo did a good job and it was one of his best games at the club since his arrival at Calcio in 2021. The Bengolea native was very active pressing the Juventus exit and when he managed to recover the ball he promoted the arrival of his team and generated danger.

It was Gaich’s second goal in five Serie A games. The previous one was against Spezia. His pass belongs to CSKA Moscow, where he must return at the end of this season.

The match had the initiative of the team led by Andrea Pirlo, which despite this failed to break with the defense of the humble team from the Campania region. With the five midfielders that the visiting DT had, Filippo Inzaghi (Former soccer player and historic Calcio striker), an attempt was made to counteract Juve’s supremacy in possession of the ball, which was 73 percent.

The lament of Cristiano Ronaldo (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca).

The goalkeeper was also decisive in obtaining the three points. In the first half he covered two headshots of Matthijs de Ligt, in the second there was a rebound for Alvaro Morata that threw her over the crossbar. In the epilogue of the initial stage, Montipò saved a shot of Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the complement the defender of Benevento Federico Barba, almost scored a goal against after wanting to clear a center, which also deflected his goalkeeper to the corner kick.

With this defeat the Juventus was ten points behind Calcio leader Inter, who has not yet completed his match on this day where he will be measured at home against the Sassuolo.

While for Benevento it was an important triumph in their goal to remain in the highest category of Italian football, where they play their second season in that division. Add 29 units and take seven to Cagliari, the first of the three that today is descending. It was in 2017/2018 when the club where Gaich plays today, played for the first time in Serie A, but finished last and had to return to the second division.

Both from Cordoba allowed Benevento to ratify their credentials to stay in Serie A and they have ten dates left to meet that goal.

