With a goal from Lionel Messi, Barcelona beat Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis 3-2

The Barcelona suffered this Sunday before the Betis but he returned to add three thanks to a football flurry that he commanded Lionel Messi, who started between the relays and entered to reverse the score that until that moment was 1 to 0 for the locals. To get closer to the top, the Barça team will now have to wait for a setback from Atlético de Madrid that will face Celta de Vigo on Monday.

The culé team did not have a good performance in the first half where they barely had a clear chance in a short corner that allowed the unmarking of Clement Lenglet, who appeared free through the middle, but whose header went high. Beyond that action, the visitor lacked mobility, surprise, rebellion and daring.

Riqui Puig in midfield it was not as vertical as is usually shown and in attack A Ousmane Dembele it was seen strangely inactive. In turn, to Miralem Pjanic it cost him to be the center of his team’s game, while Antoine Griezmann Y Martin Braithwaite They again suffered problems upstairs that seemed to be a thing of the past.

Betis, whose neatness was their greatest merit, managed to disturb the Catalans with little and at 38 minutes they found the advantage on the scoreboard after a perfect counter. The Andalusian team started a run with several men from their own area that they conducted Nabil Fekir through the middle at full speed, then opened to his right for Emerson, who sped past Jordi Alba, made the hole and launched a precise search that Borja Iglesias changed for goal.

Betis went 1-0 at halftime (Reuters)

In the complement Ronald Koeman sent to the court Pedri instead of Braithwaite but the process of the match was broken at 57 minutes when Lionel Messi put one foot on the pitch. 120 seconds after entering, the Argentine received a pass from Dembele in the right area of ​​the rival area, he outlined for his skillful leg and did not forgive: he nailed at the near post and put the score at 1-1.

From there the football revolution of the Barcelona who then showed a version similar to the one he had shown in extra time before the Granada, with mobility, speed and verticality. Thus, before 15 minutes into the second half, he celebrated 2 to 1.

Messi joined his best partner, Jordi Alba, whom he assisted brilliantly on the left and the Spanish side released a pass to the middle so that Griezmann push the ball to goal. In an unusual way, the Frenchman missed the ball, but it hit his mark, Ruiz, and got into the goal defended by Joel Robles.

When it seemed that the duel was heading towards a simple triumph for the Barça team, Fekir starred in a fantastic solo maneuver on the left that the Barcelona cut with a violation. The Frenchman took over the execution and hung a perfect center for Ruiz, who took revenge for the goal against, and headed 2 to 2.

Neither of them settled for the point and went looking for the winning goal. It was the set of Ronald Koeman the one who could scream it when Trincao he stole a ball in attack, did not hesitate even a second, and left-handed he drew a powerful shot that nailed itself in the furthest angle and made the whole Barça world celebrate.

Barcelona, ​​with Messi, is another team (Reuters)

Thanks to that goal from Trincao, Barcelona was able to add their sixth consecutive triumph in the tournament and it has also been 11 games that have not been defeated in La Liga, the last one was on their visit to the Cadiz On December 5th. With the victory, he puts pressure on Atlético de Madrid that on Monday will be measured against Celta de Vigo. For their part, those of Ronald Koeman prepare for the clash against him Sevilla by Copa del Rey Wednesday and weekend they will receive Alaves.

TRAINING

REFEREE: From Cerro Grande (C. Madrileño).

STADIUM: Benito Villamarín.

POSITIONS

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

Maximum concern for the brutal stomp on Lucas Ocampos: he left the court on a stretcher and in tears

The strong cleaning that Zidane seeks to do in the Real Madrid dressing room: the seven targeted

Explosive crossing between Zidane and the press due to the rumors of his departure from Real Madrid: “Tell me to my face: ‘we want to change you'”