With a goal from Lionel Messi, Barcelona surpassed Sevilla and is within a shot of the top in the Spanish league

Compact of the triumph of Barcelona against Seville

Nine victories in his last 10 appearances at the local tournament allow the Barcelona of Ronald Koeman cut differences and stay within Atletico Madrid, current leader of La Liga. Now, the difference of the Cholo Simeone is two units more than the Catalans, but with a pending match. In the framework of date 25, the culé team surpassed the Sevilla of Julen Lopetegui at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan.

With goals from Dembele in the first part, after a great attendance of Lionel Messi, and with another of the Argentine star after a combined play with the French forward, the Blaugrana team triumphed 2-0.

The process of the match was flat during the first minutes of the game. Both teams tried to control the rival, without disturbing the rival goalkeeper. It was only the French forward of Barcelona who gave the warning at 21 minutes. But eight minutes later, at 29 ‘, a quick appearance by the striker ended with the first goal of the game.

Koeman’s team got the ball back, Messi took it in the center of the field and gave a precise pass to Dembelé, who beat his rival in the race and defined between the legs of goalkeeper Bono. Advantage for the visiting team, which also cut the streak of the Sevilla goalkeeper: the goalkeeper had not received a goal against the Spanish league since January 19. In total they were 556 minutes with the fence undefeated, the best brand in the history of the Andalusian club.

Once they took the lead in the result, the Blaugrana team had two more approaches in the local area. One from the hand of the Dutch De Jong and another with a shot from Dest that went over the crossbar. Before the end of the first stage, Messi received a yellow card for an infraction against Fernando.

Dembéle, the scorer of the first goal for Barcelona in Seville (Reuters)

The second part of the game was all for Barcelona. Koeman’s team took over the game and was looking to widen the difference on the scoreboard. And he was close on several occasions: first it was a center that Jordi Alba could not connect and a few minutes later, the one that almost widened the advantage was Dest, who crashed a shot in one of the sticks.

With just over 20 minutes remaining for the closing, the defender Lenglet scored with a header after a Messi cross, but the play was invalidated by offside. Already in the epilogue, those who built a great play were the same protagonists of the first goal. But this time it was a return of courtesies between the Argentine and the French.

Messi passed it to Dembélé, who assisted from behind so that Barcelona’s number 10 could take the ball. The captain of the Catalans left a defender on the way, defined in front of the goalkeeper’s body, the ball bounced off Bono and was again served to Leo, which pushed her right to the back of the net.

Great triumph for Barcelona on a difficult court. Goal number 19 for Messi, who remains at the top of the scorers’ table. Now, it will be time to wait for the result of Atlético Madrid for the Catalans in their fight to reach the top of the Spanish league table.

Messi pushed her from the right for Barcelona’s second goal (Reuters)

Trainings:

Referee: Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez

Stadium: Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán

Positions table:

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

A total catastrophe or an epic resurgence: the two determining weeks that Barcelona will live

The deepest X-ray of the Barcelona crisis, in the voice of those who know the club and Messi best: “It is a real ruin in all terms”

Ronald Koeman left a press conference because his nose began to bleed and caused concern in Barcelona