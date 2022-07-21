With a goal from Lionel Messi, PSG beat Kawasaki Frontale in Japan and added another triumph under Galtier’s orders

* Resumen: PSG 2-0 Kawasaki Frontale

Another satisfactory test for the Paris Saint Germain. The powerful French cast, which has begun a new era under the leadership of Christophe Galtier, has played its second pre-season friendly and achieved a victory by 2-0 with a goal from Lionel Messi. The victory was against Kawasaki Frontalecurrent two-time champion of the J1 League in Japan, where the Parisian team will play some more commitments in preparation for a new campaign.

Galtier was inclined to try a star-studded starting lineup for this game and placed from the start Gianluigi Donnarumma in the bow; marquinhos, Sergio Ramos y Presnel Kimpembe on defense; Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, Idrissa Gana Gueye y Nuno Mendes in the middle of the court; Y Lionel Messi, Neymar y Kylian Mbappe on the attack.

The opening of the marking came in the 31st minute in a play that began on the left side but ended on the opposite side. Mbappe searched with an air pass to Judgewho saw coming from the front Messi and gave him the ball with a subtle touch. The Argentine star did not hesitate to cross a shot from the right that hit the stick of the rival goalkeeper. That was the 1-0 for a PSG who dominated the lawsuit without problems.

* Summary: Lionel Messi’s game

Messi he was replaced in the second half –he played 60 minutes– and was not on the pitch when Arnaud Californication was commissioned to sign the 2-0 which brought the cast directed by Galtierwhich had already been imposed by the same result against Quevilly de la Ligue 2 from France.

Despite the noticeable difference in level, the Kawasaki Frontale could sometimes complicate a PSG he still needs to adjust his defensive performance. The Japanese team reached discount six minutes from the end thanks to a header from Kazuya Yamamura. His arrival in this match was in the midst of an irregular pace in the local league, since he registered two wins and two losses in his last matches in the league. J1 League. Currently, it is located in the 3rd place con 37 pointseight points behind the leader, the Yokohama Marinos.

The next challenge that the Paris Saint Germain on this tour will be this saturday in Saitamato the north of Japan: his rival will be the Urawa Reds Diamonds. Before his return home, he will also face the Play Osaka (July 25). That will be his last test before the first official match of the season, which will be against Nantes the next Sunday July 31st in the framework of French Super Cup.

KEEP READING:

Neymar’s prank on a group of Japanese children at PSG practice that went viral

The details of the new regime inside the PSG dressing room and the change it generated in the Mbappé-Neymar relationship

They reveal the high-impact barter that PSG and Manchester City negotiated with Neymar as the protagonist: why it was cut short