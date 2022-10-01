With a goal from Lionel Messi, PSG beat Nice and established themselves as leader of Ligue 1

After the break for the FIFA Date, the ball has rolled again in the Ligue 1 and one of the most attractive matches of the day took place in the Princes Parkwhere the constellation of stars of the Paris Saint Germain managed to take a new step in his eagerness to retain the title: he won by 2-1 al A string with goals from Lionel Messi y Kylian Mbappea result that places him at the top of the standings.

It didn’t start out comfortable at all. PSG, it cost him to progress on the field of play and prevail in individual duels to get the ball in the opening minutes. The visiting team appeared well planted at the beginning of the game, with the experienced Dante closely marking the juvenile Ekitike. Las Eagles they created numerical superiority in the midfield to have control of the fight.

Leo Messi He had the first clear chance at 11 minutes with a distant shot on a free kick that passed near the right post. It was just a lukewarm approach for a Parisian team that showed some problems in regularly appearing in the rival area, although it was also an announcement for the opening of the scoreboard.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring with a free kick goal that left Kasper Schmeichel static (Photo: REUTERS)

In the minute 26, The flea He ran at full speed through the central lane and received an infraction from the Brazilian Dante, which again gave him the chance to execute another foul. And on his second try, he managed to put the ball in the back of the net and leave Schmeichel with a shot that meant the 1-0.

Messi He was the most active player in the squad led by Galtier and closed the first half combining with Bernard inside the area, to finish with a powerful shot that cleared Schmeichel with a good stretch. So he left PSG at the break, without shining but with the advantage on the scoreboard and closer to scoring than his opponent.

Upon the return of the protagonists to the field of play (both teams unchanged), the A string came out willing to show that he was up to the task and took advantage of the languor of the Paris Saint Germain to match shares. At minute 47, Youcef Atal sent a from the right side that was not cleared by marquinhos y Mukielewhich allowed Gaetan Laborde push the ball into the back of the goal for the 1-1.

Galtier decided to move pieces to revitalize his team: he sent to the field of play Kylian Mbappe y Nuno Mendes instead of Ekitike y Bernard. For its part, Lucien Favré responded with changes Nicolas Grandpa y Thuram by two players who were left without legs like Ross Barkley y Aaron Ramsey.

Kylian Mbappé entered the second half and scored the winning goal for Paris Saint Germain against Nice (Photo: REUTERS)

After several minutes of a balanced development and when it seemed that the local cast was not going to be able to recover the advantage, the goal of Mbappe for him 2-1. The French star of PSG came to the rescue minute 81 After receiving assistance from Mukiele to execute a shot that did not give chances to Schmeichel.

Four minutes from closing Messi he left his place on the court to paul sarabia and left much applauded by the Princes Park because he was one of the best players on his team, who lasted until the final whistle to celebrate a victory that placed him at the top of the standings with 25 points. The most immediate pursuer of him is the Olympique Marseillewho this Friday had beaten Angers 3-0 and were at the top with 23 units.

What’s next for him Paris Saint Germain It’s this week’s duel against Benfica for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, the great objective of the institution this season. The Parisian team will play this Wednesday in Lisboa against the other team that has won in its first two presentations in the continental competition, so the game will be the leader of its area.

Formations:

PSG: Donnarumma – Mukiele, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos – Hakimi, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Juan Bernat – Leo Messi, Ekitike, Neymar. DT: Christophe Galtier.

String: Kasper Schmeichel – Atal, Dante, Viti, Bard – Paul Rosario, Aaron Ramsey, Mario Lemina – Ross Barkley, Laborde, Diop. DT: Lucian Favré.

Positions table:

