With a goal from Lionel Messi, PSG closed their tour of Japan with a resounding victory against Gamba Osaka

*Lionel Messi’s goal against Gamba Osaka

Lionel Messi y Neymar all eyes were stolen in PSG’s last game in Japan after the thrashed over Gamba Osaka 6-2. The Argentine star converted the fourth goal of the team in a great collective play with the Brazilian, who sent the cross from the left for his friend to connect the ball between four rival defenders.

The Paulista, meanwhile, he was the author of a doubletthe first from a penalty at 32 minutes to establish the 2-0 on the scoreboard, while in the second The flea took it upon himself to return courtesies with a spectacular assistance with which he left him hand in hand with the archer. Ney He eluded him with a great run and defined without any opposition.

The Spanish paul sarabiathe Portuguese side Nuno Mendes and Kylian Mbappé (from penalties) They completed the win. On the other side Keisuke Kurokawa and Hiroto Yamami discounted.

*The great assistance of Messi that ended in a goal by Neymar

PSG said goodbye to their tour of the Asian country with three wins. The first of these wasr 2-1 against Kawasaki Frontale, in which the Argentine attacker opened the scoring. Subsequently, those led by Christophe Galtier defeated the Urawa Reds at Saitama Stadium 2002 3-0 and in that meeting The flea he entered from the bench at 60 minutes for Mauro Icardi.

Finally, the Parisian group starred in a real party at the Panasonic Stadium in Suita by beating Gamba Osaka 6-2 in their last game. The new coach of the Parisian squad formed the starting lineup with Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Mendes, Sarabia, Messi and Neymar.

The French delegation will start its march to Israel with good feelings after what was achieved in Japan. In Tel Aviv, however, he will meet the first big game of the season since there, at Bloomfield Stadium, they will have to play the final of the French Super Cup against Nantes next Sunday.

Lionel Messi scored a goal in PSG’s win against Gamba Osaka (Reuters)

Once they complete their commitment in Israel, the squad will return to Paris to finalize all the tactical details for the start of the new season. On August 6, PSG will begin the defense of the title of Ligue 1 against Clermont as a visitor.

There will begin a new challenge for Messi, Neymar, Mbappé and company. However, his main objective will be to do a good job in the Champions Leaguea competition in which they were clear favorites in the previous edition but fell unexpectedly to Real Madrid after winning the first leg.

KEEP READING

Messi’s two great goals at PSG’s open practice in Japan that fans shouted as if they were official

The PSG coach questioned Neymar’s future: what the Brazilian said about his continuity in the team

From Mbappé’s impossible definition to Neymar’s luxuries that almost ended in Messi’s goal: PSG thrashed Urawa in Japan