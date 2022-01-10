With a goal from Manu Lanzini, West Ham eliminated Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds from the FA Cup

The West Ham and the Leeds They faced each other for a pass to the round of 32 of the FA Cup and with a bit of Manuel Lanzini, the Hammers They took the victory 2-0 and eliminated those of Marcelo Bielsa, who is going through a difficult present with the English team.

The former River, who started from the start, opened the scoring in a play that was reviewed by the VAR 34 minutes into the first half, while British striker Jarrod Bowen sentenced the result in the third minute of stoppage time.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder’s goal came after a somewhat cumbersome play inside the area. After a series of rebounds the Argentine took advantage of the lost ball near the penalty spot and finished off with goalkeeper Ilian Meslier already beaten.

Leeds said goodbye to the FA Cup (Efe)

Throughout the 90 minutes, Leeds took the game but did not find the necessary forcefulness in the final meters. The crash kept the uncertainty until the end. Until in added time Jarrod Bowen took advantage of a pass from Jamaican Michael Antonio to beat Meslier again at the London Stadium and qualify for West Ham.

Unfortunately, those of Bielsa they could not continue traveling on the path of victory and added his fourth defeat in the last five meetings. The last victory was the one he obtained against Burnley last Sunday after reaping three consecutive falls against Chelsea (3-2), Manchester City (7-0) and Arsenal (4-1).

So far in 2022, the native of Ituzaingó (western area of ​​Greater Buenos Aires) has three goals in two games, after converting a double in the victory against Crystal Palace for the 20th date of the Premier League (3-2), while this season he has accumulated six conversions.

Lanzini opened the scoring for West Ham (Reuters)

As for the other teams, the Chelsea began his career in the FA Cup with a tremendous win (5-1) against Chesterfield, team of the fifth division of English football; while the billionaire Newcastle he got down at the first of change after lose 0-1 to Cambridge United in the big surprise of the third round in the tournament of the ‘K.O’.

Thomas Tuche’s team had no problem confirming their favoritism in the opening minutes. In the first quarter of an hour he was already winning 2-0 with goals from Timo Werner and Hudson-Odoi. Five minutes later, Romelu Lukaku made it 3-0 and Andreas Christensen made it 4-0 with a header. In the second half, Ziyech extended the score with the fifth goal from the penalty spot, while Chesterfield scored the honor goal through Akwasi Asante with ten minutes remaining.

Chelsea thrashed to advance to the round of 32 of the FA Cup (Efe)

For their part, Newcastle starred in the great surprise of the third round in the FA Cup by saying goodbye, in their own stadium, to Cambridge, an English Football League One rival. magpies, with Kieran Trippier already as the starter, they lost by a goal from Joe Ironside in the 56th minute of the game.

In addition, the reigning FA Cup champion, the Leicester City, thrashed Watford to access the fourth round (4-1) with goals from Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes and Albrighton; and Rafa Benítez’s Everton needed extra time to beat Hull City (2-3) thanks to a miraculous goal from Andros Townsend in the 99th minute of the game.

