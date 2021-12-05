With a goal from Manu Lanzini, West Ham fell from the top of the Premier League to Chelsea

One of the matches of the date in the Premier League took place at the London stadium: West Ham gave the blow and fell from the top of the contest to Chelsea, who failed to hold a goal lead twice. The Argentinian Manuel Lanzini He converted -from a penalty- the first goal for the Hammers, who narrowed the gap to the top of the table and remain firm in the qualifying zone for the next Champions League.

The brazilian Thiago Silva He opened the account for the Blues at minute 28 with a lethal header, but Lanzini responded with an unusual maximum penalty: the French goalkeeper Edouard Mendy he held the ball off his feet too much, allowed himself to be pressured by Jarrod Bowen and fouled him inside the area. The former River did not fail and equalized. However, those led by the German Thomas Tuchel, thanks to a formidable shot from Mason Mount about closing.

Scottish coach David Moyes harangued his team to prevail in the complement and his technical talk paid off. At minute 56 Bowen he tried a relentless left-foot strike that made the rival goalkeeper’s stretch sterile and later had the third after the overflow of Michail Antonio. The unevenness would occur in the epilogue, by means of a strange auction of Arthur masuaku that seemed to deviate into an opponent and dislodge a Mendy who had a forgettable day.

In this way, Hammers they settled into the Premier League standings and are fourth with serious aspirations for the following season’s international cups. Chelsea, who missed the chance to perpetuate his leadership (Liverpool defeated Wolverhampton on the hour and overcame it, while Manchester City beat Watford and is the only pointer), will have to recover next weekend against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United in Stamford Bridge. For its part, West Ham will have the possibility of reaffirming its great present as a visitor to Burnley, one of the teams that march in the relegation zone.

