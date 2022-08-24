With a goal from Otamendi, Benfica got into the group stage of the Champions League: the qualifiers so far

*The best of Benfica’s triumph

Benfica was imposed this Tuesday by 3-0 to the Dynamo Kiev (5-0 on aggregate in the tie) and got the ticket for the group stage of the Champions League. The Portuguese team celebrated in front of their people for the goals of the Argentine Nicholas Otamendithe Portuguese Rafael Silva and the brazilian David Neres.

The defender who knew how to defend the colors of the Manchester City he scored in the 26th minute, when the duel was even, after a short corner kick that brought down a cross to the far post for his header. The Argentine, a fixture in the selected Lionel Scaloniwas key with his goal, as was his compatriot Enzo Fernandez, who was the starter and despite not being able to score, was one of the figures.

The team that in the last edition reached the quarterfinals of the continental competition, in which instance it was eliminated by Liverpool, was third in the Portuguese league in the 2021/22 campaign, behind the champion Porto and Sporting Lisbon, so this year he had to play the preChampions. He did it successfully and now he will join the group zone.

Benfica will play the group stage of the Champions League (Reuters)

This Tuesday they also got the classification Maccabi Haifa of Israel and Victoria Pilsen from Czech Republic. The Maccabi eliminated the Red Star after drawing 2-2 in Belgrade with a goal against the Serbs in added time (3-2 in the first leg) and the Victoria Pilsen sealed the ticket after beating 2-1 Karabagh Azerbaijani (0-0 in the first leg). On Wednesday the last three teams classified for the maximum competition will be announced: They will/Glimt norwegian and the Cophenague appear as favorites after winning the first leg Dinamo Zagreb y Trabzonsporalthough they will play away from home, while PSV Eindhoven y Glasgow Rangers they will play in the Netherlands after 2-2 in the first leg. The eliminated teams will play the Europa League.

At the moment, the other classifieds are RReal Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester City, Milan, Bayern Munich, PSG, Porto, Ajax, Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig, Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund, RB Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Napoli, Inter from Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Bayer Leverkusen, Olympique Marseille, Bruges and Celticin addition to the three clubs that obtained the classification today.

The first date will be held between September 6 and 7, while the grand final will be held on Saturday June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkeyafter that venue has been changed in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

