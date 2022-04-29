With a goal from Pepe Sand, Lanús beat Montevideo Wanderers and leads their Copa Sudamericana group

DEFENSE AND JUSTICE 1-2 QUITO LEAGUE:

In the duel they encouraged Defense and Justice and the League of Quito in Florencio Varela There was only one obligation: to win. What Goianian had lost to Antofagasta in Chile, the Hawk and the Ecuadorian team went out to Norberto Tomaghello with the possibility of reaching the Brazilian team at the top of the Group F of the South American Cup.

In less than 10 minutes the cast commanded by Sebastián Beccacece He made the merits to open the scoring. A shot of Charles Rotondi from the edge of the small area that was covered by Gonzalo Falconanother attempt Francisco Pizzini of medium distance that went to centimeters of the post and an inexplicable action that had him to Walter Bou as the protagonist and the visiting defense avoided the goal on the line were some arguments that exposed the superiority of the Hawk.

A few moments later the owner of the house also searched for the goal by air. Through a corner kick where Nicholas Tripicchio rose in the rival area, the defender made a frentazo that demanded the Uruguayan goalkeeper again. In less than a quarter of an hour, Falcon He had already become one of the figures of the afternoon.

About half an hour the Argentine team continued to hurt their opponent. On that occasion it was Gabriel Hachen who resolved with suspense with a ball that went low towards the goalkeeper’s left post. By now, the smile of Woodcock began to blur due to the injustice that the draw reflected. In addition, a bad exit from the fund of Oscar Zambrano he gave the piggy to Charles Rotondi to be hand in hand in front of the goal, but his deflected shot meant a new local lament.

In the plugin the panorama was darkened to Defense and Justice. For those reasons in which football does not allow analysis, Alexander Alvarado captured a defensive rebound and celebrated the unexpected 1 a 0. Without deserving it, those of the interim Rodrigo Javier Garcia Castellanos they achieved a feat in the suburbs of Buenos Aires.

In closing came some justice. A center sent by Kevin Gutierrez found Lucas Albertengowho dominated with his thigh and shot Falcon. The cry of 1 a 1 had a connotation related to relief, since the Hawk He was clearly deserving of victory.

However, the Liga de Quito once again capitalized on another foreign misfortune and managed to take the lead thanks to a gross error of Unison. a shot of Jefferson Arce that did not seem to carry too many complications exposed the limitations of the former Newell’s y Alvarado sealed the 2 a 1. Undoubtedly, the duel was resolved by the different production of the goalkeepers. In a contest in which only the first in each zone qualify, Defense and Justice will need a miracle to advance to the next phase, instead Luis Zubeldia You will have a good outlook when you take office in the next few days. And the former coach of Lanus he will have to thank the interim for the win Rodrigo Javier Garcia Castellanos.

Formations:

Defense and Justice: Luis Unsain, Nicolás Tripicchio, Juan Rodríguez, Nazareno Colombo, Alexis Soto, Kevin Gutiérrez, Gabriel Hachen, Francisco Pizzini, Walter Bou, Carlos Rotondi and Miguel Merentiel DT: Sebastián Beccacece.

League of Quito: Gonzalo Falcón, José Quintero, Luis Caicedo, Zaid Romero, Luis Ayala, Óscar Zambrano, Michael Hoyos, Julio Ortíz, Ezequiel Piovi, Alexander Alvarado and Tomás Molina DT: Edison Mendez.

Estadio: Norberto Tito Tomaghello

Referee: Gery Vargas (Bolivia)

Television: ESPN

Positions table:

MONTEVIDEO WANDERERS-LANUS:

in the legendary stadium Centenary a duel of opposites was held in Group A of the Copa Sudamericana. Lanús was wide-legged and beat Montevideo Wanderers 1-0 with a goal from Pepe Sand. In this way, the Garnet leads its zone in solitude, while the Uruguayan team was at the bottom of the table. The referee was the Brazilian Wilton Sampaio and televised ESPN.

The argentinian teamwith a bad run in the League Cup (it appears in last place with 11 points along with Arsenal and Rosario Central and no longer has a mathematical chance of getting into the next round), now it points all its cannons at the international level. He had just added a vital win at home against Barcelona of Guayaquil, which allows him to climb to the top of the area with 7 units.

The locals, who equalized against Liverpool and are one of the third parties of Sports Maldonado in the First Division tournament of Uruguay, they must add to not complicate their future in the contest. The charrúas They began their journey with a defeat in Guayaquil and with an equality at home against Metropolitanos de Venezuela.

Formations:

Montevideo Wanderers: Mauro Silveira, Juan Acosta, Emiliano García, Juan Aguirre, Kevin Rolon, Nicolás Ferreira, Guillermo Wagner, Emiliano Tellechea, Bruno Veglio, Mauro Méndez and Nicolás Quagliata DT: Daniel Carreno.

Lanus: Fernando Monetti, Leonel Di Plácido, Matías Pérez, Diego Braghieri, Alexander Bernabei, Brian Aguirre, Maximiliano González, Nicolás Pasquini, Lautaro Acosta, José López and José Sand DT: Jorge Almiron.

Estadio: Centenary of Montevideo.

Referee: Wilton Sampaio (Brazil).

Television: ESPN.

Positions table:

KEEP READING

South American Cup: Racing lost to Melgar and Banfield fell to the Catholic University of Ecuador

Talleres defeated Sporting Cristal 1-0 and settled in Group H of the Copa Libertadores

With a historic goal from Boselli, Estudiantes beat Bragantino 2-0 and is the only leader in its Copa Libertadores Group

With two goals from Gigliotti, Nacional defeated Vélez in Liniers and left him on the verge of elimination from the Copa Libertadores