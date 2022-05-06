With a goal from Santos Borré, Frankfurt eliminated West Ham and will play the Europa League final against Rangers

*Frankfurt eliminated West-Ham

The Eintracht Frankfurt reached their first European final in 42 years on Thursday after their 1-0 home win over a West Ham which sealed 3-1 on aggregate. On May 18 he will clash in Seville for the title against Rangers from Scotland who gave the surprise by waiting 3-1 at Leipzig and reverse the series that had started with a 1-0 loss in Germany.

Colombian striker Rafael Santos Borre scored the winning goal in the first half just after left-back Aaron Cresswel of the English side was sent off, leaving the visitors a man down for more than an hour. After the final whistle, a crowd jumped onto the playing field to celebrate what was achieved.

*The best of Rangers win

The German box, which lost to the Chelsea on penalties in the 2019 Europa League semi-finals, is through to his first continental final since winning the UEFA Cup in 1979/80. His opponent will be the tough Scottish Rangers.

The set of Glasgow Rangers He started his comeback with goals from James Tavernier y Glen Kamara before half an hour of the match at Ibrox Park. The French Christopher Nkunku briefly gave hope to RB Leipzig by shorting to 2-1 in the complement. That result virtually sent the semi-final to extra time, but John Lundstram made it 3-1 final and sealed the team’s ticket to the grand final.

*Roma will once again play a final for a continental title

The semifinals of the Conference Leaguethe third tournament in importance of the UEFA. The final of this contest created this season will face on May 25 in Tirana the Roma with the Feyenoord. The Italian cadre, led by Jose Mourinhoqualified by beating Leicester 1-0 this Thursday, with whom they had drawn 1-1 in the first leg in England, while the Dutch team left the Olympic Marsella from jorge sampaoli: won the first leg 3-2 and drew goalless in the rematch.

With information from AFP

