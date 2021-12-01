With a great game from Campazzo, Denver beat the Miami Heat and broke the streak of six straight losses in the NBA

Facundo Campazzo once again had a great performance in the Denver Nuggets’ away win against the Miami Heat by 120-111 that allowed him to end the six-game losing streak in the NBA.

The Cordoba, who had a good job last date at home against the Milwaukee Bucks (109-120), contributed 10 points (2 / 4D 2 / 3T 0 / 1L) 5 assists, 1 rebound and 1 cover in almost 24 minutes of play. In this way, the Argentine base got his fifth consecutive game contributing at least 8 points.

Teammate Nikola Jokic, with a double-double on his return after four games absent, led the conversion with 24 points plus 15 rebounds and 7 assists. The other player from the Colorado team who made a great comeback was Bones Hyland, who also contributed his own: 19 points in 21 minutes, with 5-8 in triples. In addition to Aaron Gordon’s 20 points.

In this way, Denver Nuggets is tied in games won with play-off spots with 10 wins in 20 games played, while Miami Heat, after the game, continues in play-off positions with 13 victories in 21 games played. Bam Adebayo (24 points and 13 rebounds) He was the one who had the best performance in the local team, which could not repeat the last victory in Chicago against the Bulls (104-107). He was followed by Kyle Lowry with 17 points and 14 assists, Max Strus with 19 points and Caleb Martin with 18.

Facundo Campazzo had a great performance in the Denver Nuggets win over Miami Heat (Photo by Issac Baldizon / NBAE / Getty Images / Getty Images via AFP)

In the first quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard, although finally the visiting team ended up distancing itself and concluded with a result of 23-32. Later, in the second quarter Denver Nuggets moved away in the electronic field achieving a partial of 15-2 and at times with a difference up to a maximum of 20 points (41-61) during this quarter, which ended with a partial result of 20 -31. After this, the players reached the break with a 43-63 on the counter.

During the third period, the Miami Heat reduced distances on the scoreboard. The team got a 10-2 run and finished the fourth with a score of 35-32 and 78-95 overall. Finally, during the last quarter the local players also cut distances again in the light, in fact, they achieved a 14-2 partial in this quarter and reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the stage, although it was not enough to be able to win the game and the fourth ended with a partial result of 33-25. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 111-120 for the visitors.

During the game, the performances of Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon stood out, achieving 24 points, seven assists and 15 rebounds and 20 points, five assists and four rebounds respectively. For their part, in the local team the figures were Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry for their actions in the game, with 24 points, six assists and 13 rebounds and 17 points, 14 assists and two rebounds respectively.

The next game will pit the Denver Nuggets against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center. For its part, the Miami Heat will face the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena.

