With a great goal from Messi, PSG beats Lyon and affirms itself at the top of Ligue 1

Paris Saint Germain does not want to lose ground in the fight for the title in Ligue 1 (Photo: REUTERS)

And Paris Saint-Germain that advances steadily in all competitions has to face this Sunday a tough commitment in the Ligue 1. The team of Lionel Messi is forced to win to stay at the top of the standings but faces in the Groupama Stadium al Olympic Lyon, one of the teams that fights in the upper part. The referee is Francois Letexier and it is transmitted by ESPN.

The homeowner planned the match with extended pressure like the one Monaco put on PSG, in the only game of the season in which they took a point from him. Thus, in the early stages, he did not let his opponent flow. The visit, meanwhile, every time he lost the ball, he tried to gather his troops behind the line of the ball. And get out fast.

But any plan is detonated when the figures that the Parisian cast possesses appear. Consequently, At 4 minutes, Messi broke almost in the crescent of the area, withstood a kick from behind and combined with Neymar, who returned the round ball and in front of the goal, just for him to caress it with his left foot and sign the 1-0.

And at 9, the Argentine-Brazilian society almost produced another cry: Ney played for La Pulga, the shot was taken by Thiago Mendes. The rebound was left to Ruiz, who tried again, and the save was made by Tagliafico.

With their stars on, PSG’s arrivals cascaded. At 13 ‘Neymar, Nuno Mendes and Mbappé, who assisted Messi, were combined. The Argentine, with little angle, tried to bite it, but goalkeeper Mendes prevailed. Moments later, the former Santos let the ball run between his legs and it fell to Kiki: the Frenchman shot across and the goalkeeper won again.

Lyon comes from losing 2-1 against AS Monaco, while the PSG arrives after beating the Maccabi Haifa on the second date of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The team of Peter Bosz had a great start to the championship with a five-game unbeaten run (three wins and two draws) but after their 5-0 victory against Angers on matchday six they suffered two consecutive losses, first against Lorient (September 7) and then against Monaco (11 of September). That was a difficult week but they are 5th in the standings, six points behind a PSG who does not want to give ground.

More than four and a half years have passed since the Lyon last suffered three consecutive defeats in the Ligue 1 but the Parisian cast is willing to prolong their crisis.

The team of Christophe Galtier won the last day of the domestic contest by 1-0 about Brestwhich ensured that he stayed away from the Marseilles, second classified, by goal difference. The victory over Maccabi Haifa, in which Messi scored, was the sixth consecutive away win in all competitions. And not only that, but the PSG they have scored at least three goals in each of their last nine away games.

A Galtier it does not seem to affect the drop in Presnel Kimpembe with an injury that will keep him out of action for the next six weeks. Danilo Pereira Currently he is the one who fulfills his role in defense. The only change for the PSG is on the side, since Achraf Hakimi return to ownership instead of Nordi Mukiele. While, Nuno Mendes remains in the opposite instead of Juan Bernat.

Formations:

Lyon: Lopes; Gusto, Mendes, Lukeba, Tagliafico; Breast, Tolisso, Caqueret, Toko Leader; Lacazette and Moussa Dembele. DT: Peter Bosz

PSG: Donnarumma; Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo Pereira; Hakimi, Fabián Ruiz, Verratti, Nuno Mendes; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar. DT: Christophe Galtier

Referee: Francois Letexier.

Estadio: Groupama Stadium.

TV: ESPN.

