With a great goal from Pedri, Barcelona beat Galatasaray 2-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Europa League

The summary of Barça’s triumph

The Barcelona beat 2-1 al Galatasaray in Istanbul and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Europa League. The group led by Xavi turned the result around, first with a somewhat high bill from Pedri and then through Pierre Aubameyangwhile Marcao had opened the scoring for the Turkish team. The culé team has in this competition an incentive in the season due to the early elimination in the group zone of the Champions League.

In the match played in the Estadio Nef Stadium, the home team took the initiative and started winning in the 27th minute after executing a corner kick through Alexandru Cicaldau and Marcão headed alone and put his team ahead.

But nine minutes later the Spanish cast reached equality after a combination that ended with Pedri in the area and after two feints he broke waists and scattered two rivals, defined a cross and made it 1-1. It was a great goal by the 19-year-old youth who, from Las Palmas, arrived at Barcelona in the 2020/2021 season. The Catalan club has high hopes for him to become the team’s driver, given that he has a dribble and precision with his right leg. In the current exercise the midfielder has 17 games and three goals. This Thursday he gave another sample of his talent with his conversion.

Iñaki Peña’s sterile attempt against Pedri’s great goal (REUTERS / Murad Sezer)

With equality they went to rest, although at the dawn of the complement the Barça reversed the result. It was at 3 minutes when Sergio Busquets shot from mid-distance, goalkeeper Iñaki Peña responded, who was also able to face Pedri’s attempt, but the rebound was captured Pierre Aubameyangwho scored the second goal for the azulgrana team, who this Thursday wore an alternative gray clothing.

Later, Barcelona had other chances, but could not widen the difference, despite some clear ones like a definition by Memphis Depay that passed very close to the post. In that search, he left some spaces for Galatasaray, who did not have depth to put the result on a table

The win went to Barcelona, ​​who had a good game in which they had 68 percent possession. When he had to go look for the result he found the ways, but also when it came to sacrificing himself he did his thing and got three warnings. However, to achieve victory, the partial equality achieved by Pedri was key, since it was an important emotional injection in an always complicated venue like Galatasaray. The Spanish team knew how to take advantage of their chances to be able to stay with the victory in Istanbul. It should be remembered that in the first leg they drew 0-0 at the Camp Nou.

In his first season without Lionel MessiBarcelona continues to compete and will seek to reach the final to be played in their country, since the decisive match is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium of Sevilla.

