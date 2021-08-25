With a message of improvement, the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympic Games was held

The lighting of the cauldron of the Paralympic Games (REUTERS / Bernadett Szabo)

The renovated Tokyo Olympic Stadium was the center stage for the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games, the maximum adapted sport event that brings together the best Paralympic athletes in the world, which will take place in the capital of Japan until next Sunday, September 5.

A girl riding in a single wing plane served as a symbolic message of diversity and that the dream of life can be fulfilled thanks to the courage that mobilizes each person with a disability in the entire world, added with the help and advice of various characters who helped them to be able to fly again.

The ceremony also included the display of various avant-garde arts – contemporary dance and performance, among others, with the electronic sound of a physically disabled DJ – that added to this little girl’s desire to fly again. Part of the music for the performance was performed by Hotei Tomoyasu, author of the famous Battle Without Honor or Humanity, the renowned subject of one of the most popular scenes in the film Kill Bill, set in Tokyo.

The girl who wanted to fly, the central message at the opening of the Paralympics (REUTERS / Bernadett Szabo)

As always happens in this type of openings, the entry of the national flag of the host country was the first big postcard in a stadium that was covered by heavy rain. Japan’s armed forces raised the national flag while Sato Hirari, a 12-year-old performer with a visual impairment, covered her country’s anthem.

Another of the central moments of the opening ceremony was the entry of the 162 delegations that will participate in the Paralympic Games. As in the Olympic Games, countries entered according to the Japanese alphabet. More than 4,400 athletes will compete in the event, which will have the largest local team with 253 Paralympic athletes. China with 230 athletes, the representatives of the Olympic Committee of Russia (181) and the United States (174) will be the most numerous delegations. Countries like Paraguay, Guyana, Maldives and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines had the opportunity to parade for the first time at a Paralympic opening.

After the parade of the delegations, the ceremony continued with the rest of the artistic presentation and culminated with the moment that caught all eyes in the stadium: the lighting of the Paralympic cauldron.

Artistic diversity at the opening of Tokyo 2020 (REUTERS / Bernadett Szabo)

Thank you for your hard work, dedication and perseverance in the face of the many challenges brought on by the pandemic in bringing us together here in Tokyo today. Paralympic athletes share absolute strength and determination after having to face the most extraordinary circumstances. You have, for this, all my respects, ”he said. Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee.

For his part, the president of the International Paralympic Committee also had his moment to speak to the great protagonists of the Games, the athletes: “They gave everything to get here: blood, sweat and tears. If the world ever tagged you, now is the time to rebel against it – you are champions, heroes, friends, colleagues, role models, or maybe just human. They represent the best of us and are the only ones who can determine who they are ”, he stated. Andrew Parsons.

After several hours of show inside the enclosure and fireworks that illuminated the night of Tokyo, it was the turn of the lighting the cauldron with the Paralympic flame that merged with the fire that came from the 47 prefectures of Japan and the lighting in Stoke Mandeville, the birthplace of the Games.

Now it will be time to see the great stars of Paralympic sport in the world. This Wednesday 25, swimming, road cycling and wheelchair fencing will be the first disciplines to award medals in an edition that promises to be historic.

THE BEST IMAGES OF THE OPENING CEREMONY

The Paralympic flame at the Tokyo National Stadium (Reuters)

The three shakes, part of the logo of the Paralympic Games (Reuters)

The public present outside the Tokyo stadium (Reuters)

The flags of the International Paralympic Committee and Japan (REUTERS / Athit Perawongmetha)

The opening of Tokyo 2020 had a show of lights and dances (REUTERS / Lisi Niesner)

Postcard of the Tokyo Olympic stadium during the opening of the Paralympics (REUTERS / Bernadett Szabo)

the delegation from Japan, the largest of the Games (REUTERS / Molly Darlington)

KEEP READING:

The Tokyo Paralympic Games begin: how the Argentine delegation is made up and everything you need to know

Gastón Revol, the figure of Los Pumas 7, gave details of the path to glory in the Olympic Games: his role as “the grandfather” of the team and the intimacy of the celebration

This is how the South American medal table remained at the Olympic Games: in what position did Argentina finish in relation to its historical performances