With a private beach and villas: this is the luxurious hotel that El Tri chose for Qatar 2022

The facilities have villas and suites with their own pool, private beach and various amenities such as food services, spa, among others (Videos: Instagram/@simaisma_resort)

Although they still do not have their guaranteed ticket for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) ya has started preparations facing the dispute of the Cup. In that sense, the Mexican National Team already has the hotel that will house them during their participation in the most important football tournament in the world. Unlike the venues in past editions, the venue stands out for its comforts and luxuries.

Simaismaan exclusive resort of five stars located in the municipality of Sumaysimah, it will be the home of the tricolor during its participation in the tournament. It is a complex with about 52 surface milesas well as private beach and villas with two or even three rooms. According to the description on the website of the place, it is listed as a hotel of family atmosphere.

The area of ​​the enclosure is about 52 miles off the coast of Qatar (Photo: Instagram/@simaisma_resort)

According to the information provided through Simaisma’s social networks, the prices for each night in villas with private pools can range from MXN 6 thousand up to MXN 9 thousand, that is, between QAR 1,100 and QAR 1,700. However, the prices are applicable for seasons in which the influx of people does not demand the maximum to the facilities.

Currently, there is no possibility to make reservations online after November 2, 2022. However, for occupy the lowest priced facility on the night closest to the period of stay of the Mexican National Team, that is, the October 31 to November 1must be disbursed MXN 35.6 thousand plus taxes. The 231-square-meter construction contemplates the stay of up to six people and includes all kinds of services, as well as breakfast.

The complex has villas with two and up to four bedrooms (Photo: Instagram/@simaisma_resort)

The following villa is a three-bedroom villa with a pool view and has a cost of MXN 41.1 mil per night A two-bedroom complex with a private pool follows. MXN 46.6 milas well as a three-bedroom pool villa for MXN 52 mil. The most expensive installation has an area of 427 square metersfour rooms, pool and terrace, whose value for one night stay is MXN 87.7 mil.

In total, the resort is made up of 52 villas of all kinds, in addition to large extensions of green areas where a large number of activities can be carried out. In the center of the installation there is a large poolwhich is located at a few meters from the private beach. In the same way, there is a food and spa service to form “a calm environment that will relax and revitalize you”, as indicated on the website.

Villas with private pools have a higher cost (Photo: Instagram/@simaisma_resort)

Another feature highlighted by the owners of the complex is the distance from the rest of the cities in the Arab country. Said characteristic would be beneficial for the sports pretensions of Gerardo Martino because, in addition to avoiding the possible espionage of other teams, the players will also stay away from distractions that they have had in other editions of the World Cup.

Unlike what happened during Russia 2018when they were welcomed into the clubhouse of the moscow dynamo, Mexico will not stay in a sports complex. It is worth mentioning that there are not enough facilities of this type in the country to accommodate the 32 classified teams, for which all representatives must resort to luxury hotels.

The facilities have all kinds of amenities (Photo: Instagram/@simaisma_resort)

The small geographical dimensions of Qatar will allow the teams to travel without much concern from their lodgings to the stadiums or training centers that the organizing authorities will designate during the tournament. Once Mexico secures your ticket, those in charge of the logistics of the tricolor will complete the procedures relevant to the start of the World Cup on November 21.

