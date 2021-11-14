With a score by Marcelo Flores, Mexico beat Brazil in the Revelations Cup Celaya 2021

Marcelo Flores scored 2-1 against Brazil for the Mexican under 20 team. (Photo: twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

Mexico and Brazil they rumbled the Miguel Alemán Valdés Stadium on the second day of the tournament Revelations Cup Celaya 2021. The meeting between both teams was in favor of the Mexicans, who won by 2-1 to its similar from South America. The annotations of Marcelo Flores placeholder image and Jonathan Perez they gave the victory to the team tricoloras well as the three points to lead the competition.

The Mexican team came out with its best eleven in the search for the three points against Brazil. When the game began, the Aztecs turned to the front against the national team yellow green, He looked for the goal in the first minutes, but it took a long time to come. It was until minute 33 in which Jonathan Perez (player of the LA Galaxy) scored the first goal for the tricolor. With a powerful shot, crossed and at ground level, the young Mexican put his team in front.

Mexico took the lead at halftime, however, as the second half began, the Brazilians tied the game after four minutes of action. Werton, forward of Flamengo, managed to beat the rival goal and scored the 1-1. After the annotation, La Canarinha took control of the game and sought to come back.

Marcelo Flores is the star of the Mexican Under-20 National Team, as he plays for Arsenal in England. (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

The pleasure did not last long for the visitors, as the Mexican team managed to retake the reins of the match by minute 65. At that moment, a center to the area found the head of Marcelo Flores placeholder image, the number 10 of the national squad, the most insistent player with his shots and the one who gave the victory to Mexico with a header on goal. The spotlights were on him since before the game started, as he is currently a player of the Arsenal from England and has stood out with his club.

In the minutes that followed, the Mexican team tried to extend their lead with medium-range shots. Marcelo Flores himself tried repeatedly, but the ball went wide. In the end, the match ended 2-1 in favor of the local team.

The tournament Revelations Cup It is an idea that debuted this year. The Mexican Football Federation I catalog it as “a sports festival full of new experiences.” The reason for this new competition is to establish a space in which promising youngsters from different national teams face each other, with the intention of offering a show and generating experience for the players with their national teams.

Mexico is one of the best teams in the lower categories. He has shown it in World Cups and the Olympic Games. (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

For this occasion, the contest has 4 sub-20 national teams: Mexico, United States, Colombia and Brazil. The tournament consists of a group stage, where all the teams face each other over three days, in the end, the one who gets the most points wins. Each victory gives three points and the draw one. All matches will be played at the Miguel Alemán Valdés Stadium located in Celaya, Guanajuato.

On the first day of this tournament, Brazil beat the United States and got the first three points. For their part, Mexico and Colombia tied, so both teams got a point. With the triumph of the Aztec squad tonight, they reach four units, stand as momentary leaders and the possibility of lifting the trophy of this first edition is completely in their hands.

The next day, the representative sub-20 of Mexico will face his similar from the United States, with a victory, they would be champions. For their part, Brazil and Colombia will face each other. Both clashes will take place on Tuesday, November 16, when this contest comes to an end.

