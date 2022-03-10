With a stellar Benzema, Real Madrid turned around an incredible game and eliminated Messi’s PSG from the Champions League

At Santiago Bernabeu Stadiumthe Real Madrid he threw the weight of his story at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and beat him 3-1 in a fantastic match that qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The Dream Team from Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe was eliminated by the experience of Carlo Ancelotti and of Karim Benzemaabsolute figure of the field.

The local team showed from the start an opposite position to the one they had had in the first leg, when they chose to fall back and wait. Needed by the score against, the Whites opted for a very high pressure so as not to let the opposing center-backs and midfielders think that it worked at the start and allowed them to play the game away from their goal.

However, the chances were on the side of the PSG because Mbappe twice managed to escape from the left, once on his own merit and another due to a serious error of Militarybut in both it was Courteous the one who won the duel against the striker.

*Benzema scored the 1-1

The first clear for Real Madrid arrived at 24 minutes when Luka Modric was able to gather marks from the left and, after receiving a foul from Messi, he left the ball served to Benzema for the experienced gunner to unholster a shot to the far post that forced Donnarumma to stretch to avoid the fall of his bow and send the ball to the corner.

Benzema He had another two clear, but he lacked precision to adjust his shot against a stick. And when it seemed that the best white team was on the pitch, Kylian Mbappé. It was an offensive loss of Carvajal which allowed the PSG filter a long pass to the young wonderwho had his third chance, and did not fail with a low forehand to the near post to beat Courteous and stamp the 1 to 0 at 38 minutes.

In the complement, with more spaces, it looked like an exhibition of the PSG and above all of Mbappe. The young Frenchman was the main attacking weapon of his team and was driving his opponents crazy. Even if it hadn’t been for an offside, he would have scored an anthology goal by threatening Courteous and define alone.

But just when it all seemed over, the unexpected happened. Donnarumma he entertained himself with the ball in his area and succumbed to the pressure of Benzemawho pinched the ball and, thanks to a quick return of Vinicius Jr.defined for 1 to 1 at 60 minutes.

*The Frenchman made it 2-1 after an assist from Modric

It was a show from the young French striker, but it was the other French striker who stayed and stole the show. Because after the 1 to 1, the experienced gunner of the Real Madrid went for more and at 76 minutes he received an excellent pass from Luka Modric and in a half turn struck down Donnarumma to establish the 2 to 1 and spice up your team.

Less than two minutes later, he appeared again Benzema after high pressure Rodrygo which forced the error to output PSG. The ball fell to Cat and this one, first class and with an external face, shook against the farthest post to unleash madness in the Bernabeuput the 3 to 1 on the scoreboard and his team up in the series for the first time in the key.

*Benzema shouted 3-1

There was no time for reaction. Beyond the changes, the team at Mauricio Pochettino He was hit by the flurry of goals from his opponent and his team was a mere spectator of a historic comeback. PSG succumbed at the Santiago Bernabéu, the star team fading completely and being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in a way that will be hard to forget.

The Real Madridmeanwhile, got into the quarterfinals, a stage in which they are also Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich. On March 18 the draw will be held where he will meet his rival. Next week the rest of the keys will be defined.

Formations:

Referee: Danny Makkelie (HOL).

Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu.

TV: ESPN

