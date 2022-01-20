With Alan Velasco as a figure, Independiente beat Talleres 3-1 for the Summer Tournament

In what could have been his last game in Independent, the juvenile Alan Velasco he shined in the victory of his team 3-1 in view of Cordoba Workshops for the third date of Group B of the international summer tournament that takes place at the Estadio UNO de Estudiantes in La Plata. The 19 year old boy scored two goals, provided an assist and had an opponent sent off.

Little by little, the new face of Independiente led by Eduardo Domínguez began to be seen, who imposed his way of playing with high pressure and position in the rival field, allowing him to recover and achieve his goals in the victory against the Cordoba team that this year They are directed by Ángel Guillermo Hoyos.

In the first half both had their chances until in the epilogue the goals came as a result of the pressure in the opposite field and errors in the exits. The Cordovans were the ones who struck first when at 42 minutes Lucas González lost it to Matías Esquivel, who got into the area and opened the scoring with the inside of his left foot.

While three minutes later the equalizer for Rojo came almost in a traced way since Velasco stole the ball, he assisted Andrés Roa who with a right cross made it 1-1. With that result they went to the locker room.

In the complement, Independiente continued to press offensively and at 15 minutes Rodrigo Villagra came up short with a pass and Gaston Togni he captured the ball, assisted Velasco who with a touch inside the area eluded the goalkeeper and a defender and scored the second.

Independiente continued to be involved in the area of ​​the T and at 26 minutes it was the Uruguayan Charles Benavidez the one who recovered the ball assisted Velasco who got the third goal for his team and the second for his personal account.

The youth of the Red was already the figure of the meeting and ratified it when six minutes later he had Julián Malatini expelled, who committed a foul when Velasco left alone to convert the fourth for Avellaneda’s team.

It was a 3-1 win for Independiente, who achieved their first joy in 2022. “It’s our second game and in the preseason we didn’t play football because we focused on physical preparation. The team is finding the coach’s game”, said Velasco. “There are strange sensations that cross me since I have been at the club since I was nine years old and if something has to be given that is the best for the club and for me,” Alan said about his possible departure.

This Tuesday it was learned that the Dallas FC of the United States made an offer for Velasco and the Rojo Board of Directors would have decided to accept it in order to have an income that gives air to the club’s coffers thanks to the exit clause of about 23 million dollars.

The next matches of the summer tournament will be this Thursday between Boca Juniors and the University of Chile (9:00 p.m.) and on Saturday between San Lorenzo and Talleres de Córdoba (9:00 p.m.). The winner of each group will play the final of the contest.

