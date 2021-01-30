With Alexander Zverev and 30% capacity: this is how the 2021 Mexican Tennis Open will be played in Acapulco

The Mextenis has a capacity of 7,000 spectators (Photo: Instagram / abiertomexicanodetenis)

Good news for lovers of white sports. And there is a date for the Mexican Tennis Open (AMT) 2021, one of the most important sporting events in the country, which takes place every year in the paradise Port of Acapulco, Guerrero.

Raul Zurutuza, director of the AMT, stated that instead of being played in the last week of February, the contest on a clay surface court was postponed from March 15 to 20, due to the changes that the ATP Tour.

The most important change is the change of date, the tournament will be played from March 15 to 20. This derived from the changes in the Australian tournament, which will be played from February 8 to 21, and the postponement of the Indian Wells Masters

In this context, Zurutuza mentioned that the list of participating tennis players will be released until February 15This is because athletes are not making decisions to participate in tournaments so far in advance due to the changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

However, he assured that the participation of the German has already been confirmed Alexander Zverev, ranked as the tennis player number 7 of the world for the ATP and that last year it was runner-up of the ATM 2020.

Refering to audience attendance at the Mextenis stadium, which has a capacity of 7,000 viewers and is located within the Princess Mundo Imperial hotel complex, Raúl indicated that at least a capacity of 30%, following the health measures of the entity.

The event will be operated with a capacity of 30%. If the conditions in the port of Acapulco change, surely we will be able to release more tickets, but today we are at 30 percent of the capacity approved by the government and as organizers we are calm with that capacity

In addition, there will be social distancing signs, antibacterial gel modules and temperature monitoring for bystanders, all coordinated with the government of Acapulco.

On the other hand, the businessman said that for fans who bought tickets and cannot attend, your purchase will be respected for the 2022 edition, which they hope can be carried normally in said year, and the seats and prices will be respected.

It should be remembered that the 2020 edition was held days before the first positive case was detected in Mexico, so it was carried out normally and where the Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal champion was proclaimed; while in the women’s branch, the winner was the English Heather Watson.

At doubles tournament, the men’s champions were the Colombians Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah; and the female champions were the Spanish Georgina García Pérez and Sara Sorribes.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health (Ssa), in Acapulco there are 520 active cases of COVID-19; that is, people who had symptoms of the disease in the last 14 days.

It also accumulates 13,041 infections since the pandemic arrived, as well as 1,394 deaths.

Regarding the hospital occupation in the locality it is in 21 percent.

In the state panorama, Guerrero is in color “orange”(High risk of contagion) at the epidemiological traffic light.

