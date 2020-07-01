With all the drama that happened after the collection, we need a Love Island: Australia reunion show

We’ve all been totally hooked on Love Island: Australia, and it’s been turning up the warmth on ITV2 for the previous two weeks.

Throughout this era, followers have fallen in love with the show’s contestants, with many desirous to know the place they’re now.

So wouldn’t now be the good time for ITV to movie some type of reunion show, revealing what all the contestants are to this point – nearly two years since they filmed the show?

After all there’s plenty of data already on the market, and a fast Google search will assist you to discover the respective social media accounts of all the contestants.

However there’s nothing like a large reunion, with questions, look backs on the show and correct one-to-one conversations, to actually show you what’s happened since the cameras stopped rolling.

On the UK model of the show, we’re used to seeing all the contestants again collectively simply a week after the winners have been topped, however the factor with that is, nothing has actually modified since we watched the show simply days in the past.

We all know the large stuff doesn’t really occur till like a yr later when the {couples} really resolve in the event that they wish to go all the approach, or if they simply needed a clothes deal, ahem.

With nearly two years having handed since the entire Aussie gang had been collectively, a lot is sure to have happened, from infants, to splits and a lot extra, which is why now can be the good time to get the contestants again collectively.

At current, RadioTimes.com understands that ITV have made no different bulletins since they determined to air season one in all the show, nonetheless, any additional statements will probably be made in the end.

With this in thoughts, we assume ITV ought to give us that one final chapter to Love Island: Australia season one journey to wrap issues up properly.

We had been initially trying ahead to a different collection of the UK model, however attributable to coronavirus it was cancelled.

Nonetheless, ITV saved the summer time by broadcasting season one in all the Aussie model, and actually we’ve turn into fully invested.

Now, we simply need that little bit extra so we can get the full image (and sleep nicely at evening understanding that Grant obtained a good speaking to!).

Love Island: Australia airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm. When you’re in search of extra to observe, try our TV information.