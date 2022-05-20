With almost 50% negative reviews, Arma Reforger is facing a disgruntled community with what it has to offer.

A few weeks ago the Czech study Bohemia Interactive announced news for the saga that gave him a name in the competitive world of video games. The study, focused on the development of shooters from tactical cut under the Arma trademark, seemed to anticipate a imminent weapon 4but the title we have in hand today is Arma Reforger which, far from being a decaffeinated version of the franchise, will serve as a bridge between the third installment and the future of the saga.

Perhaps the waiting time since Arma 3, released in 2013, or the lack of awareness of this smaller title, has led the community to frown and Arma Reforger has been released on Steam to mixed reviews. Far from being a mess, only 60% of user reviews are positive, leaving this new shooter far behind from your previous delivery.

It must be taken into account, of course, that Arma 3’s journey is much broader with almost a decade of content and a community Much more seated than this title. However, most of the complaints from the players revolve around the spin off concept of the franchise as a separate product and that it will not receive much support since the interest of the study is to develop Arma 4, planned for 2025.

Even so, most agree on its initial state. Many make it clear that being a early accessmany of the errors performance issues or bugs are excusable, while others harshly attack the Polish studio for selling a title to 29,99 euros in such a green state. Be that as it may, we must bear in mind that the intentions of Bohemia Interactive are nothing more than to test the community with new additions that, hopefully, will reach Arma 4 while making use of the tools of the game. motor Efusionwhich replaces the previous Real Virtuality 4 from Arma 3.

Arma Reforger has been out less than an hour and Tails has already managed this. pic.twitter.com/nA1l5OSGlY — JayRaptor (@RubixRaptor) May 17, 2022

Even so, many of the additions from its previous installment have not made an appearance in this title. Weapon Reforger does not have a 3D editor, the AI ​​cannot drive while those same vehicles have a lot of trouble getting around the different levels of the map. Also, many of the game servers they look like inaccessibleas we were able to test ourselves last night, due to the wave of players looking to access the game.

I’m absolutely begging you not to limit the PC version just because on Consoles. Please don’t let Arma 4 be a cut back, simplified shell of what it can be because of console. Release a different version for console. As someone with over 3k hours in arma 3 alone. Don’t gimp it 😭 – SevBot (@ Sev07sniper) May 18, 2022

On the other hand, another of the criticism revolves around, curiously, its console version. Arma Reforger is the first title in the saga that makes the leap from PC, where it has prevailed over the rest of the competition, to consoles with versions for Xbox One and the current generation of Series X and Series S. This opening of the saga has been met with resounding disappointment at the idea of ​​”pervert“a niche franchise on PC and that decisions when porting the game to consoles can to affect to the current version of Steam.

At the moment, Weapon Reforger seems to still have way to go and the Bohemia Interactive studio has already announced that its development will take time one year while working on Arma 4. We do not know what new features this title will include and if they will be of weight for the saga beyond being a “technical demo” of its future delivery.