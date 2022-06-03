With an amazing comeback, the Celtics beat the Warriors 120-108 and took a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals

Debuting at the age of 36 in the Finalslike the rest of the Celtics, the Dominican Al Horford had 26 points and 6 triplesincluding the one that crowned the amazing comeback of the cast of Bostonwhich achieved the best fourth quarter by a team in Finals history.

The final score was with 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors in the first game of the definition.

Jaylen Brown ignited the attack that led to the spectacular comeback. Horford finished with 26 points and the Celtics thrashed the Warriors by 40-16 in the last 12 minutes, after being down by 15 during the third quarter.

Boston hit his first seven long shots in the fourth period and he ended up hitting nine of 12 three-pointers in the final 12 minuteswhen they all got involved in a shooting fest.

Jayson Tatum he was the only Celtics starter to have a lackluster performance on offense, shooting 3-for-17. contributed 12 points and 13 assists.

Stephen Curry scored 34 points on his return to the Finals, after a three-year absence. But the Warriors couldn’t hold on, scoring 38 points in the third quarter to take a 92-80 lead heading into the final.

KEEP READING:

Who is who in the love triangle that could end with the couple of Piqué and Shakira

Awkward moment at Roland Garros: tennis player Holger Rune kicked his mother out of the stadium screaming

Carlos Tevez played a game in Fuerte Apache, they threw a pipe at him and he reacted with two kicks

Menotti’s hilarious response to Mbappé after Argentina’s title against Italy in La Finalissima

Neymar’s ironic response to the song of the Argentine team against Brazil after winning the Finalissima