With an impressive goal from Messi, PSG beat Manchester City in the Champions League

The PSG won by 2 to 0 against the Manchester City on the second day of Group A of the Champions League. The team of Mauricio Pochettino He did not shine, but he hit at the right moments and achieved a key victory to settle in the zone and that will surely serve as a mental clean and jerk. Lionel Messi he had the luxury of scoring his first goal in jersey number 30.

The initial minutes were of analysis between both teams, although the Briton was better predisposed to seize the ball and seek spaces through long transitions, while the local seemed to bet on a counterattack with his offensive trident.

In the first dangerous situation, eight minutes later, the scoring was opened. It was Marco Verrati The one who cut a key ball in the middle and played with Kylian Mbappé. The French was associated on the right with Lionel Messi and then with Judge for that sector. It was precisely that wall that allowed the winger to reach the bottom and launch the hunt for Neymar, who instead of hitting him, chose to open to his left to Idrissa Gueye, who arrived better stopped and shook with a right hand to the angle, impossible for any goalkeeper.

The clearest for him City It was at 25 minutes, when Kevin De Bruyne, with spaces to the left, he was able to throw a perfect three-finger center for the forehand of Raheem Sterling that forced Donnarumma to show off to deflect it. The ball then hit the crossbar, was stinging in the small area and Bernardo silva, less than a meter from the goal line and with the goal at his mercy, he kicked her back to the crossbar in an unusual way.

The English team cornered for the next 10 minutes the PSG with a constant high pressure and overflows especially on the right, taking advantage of the shortcomings on that side of the premises. However, the centrals of the French team showed off before each attempt and Donnarumma responded when needed.

The cast of Mauricio Pochettino was able to leave the siege only after 37 minutes, when the City advanced their lines and the Italian aquero, under pressure, filtered an aerial ball for the rise to the left of Nuno mendes. From there an answer started that continued with a diagonal between lines of Mbappé, who at full speed got into the area and instead of finishing without an angle he opted for a touch back for the arrival of Ander Herrera from the front. But the Spaniard, who shot first, was met with the response of Ederson, who sent the ball to the corner kick.

* The incredible play that Manchester City squandered

In the complement, the Manchester City he totally owned the ball. Although he lacked the creativity to break the lines and suffered from the discomfort of Sterling positioned as the center forward, with his back to the goal, was far superior to the PSG. It is that the French team fell back and put all their chips to develop a counterattack that seemed never to come.

In this way, Donnarumma became a local figure and all the indicators indicated that Pochettino I needed to make a modification to stop suffering. On your side, Guardiola sent to the court Phill Foden to place it on the left pointer instead of a lackluster Jack Grealish.

The cast of Pochettino was split in two, with the attack trident away from the rest of the team, and it seemed that at any moment the City would meet with the tie. Until it appeared Messi. The Argentine, well pulled to the right, received from Verrati in the middle of the court and began a run inwards, as in its beginnings. When Mbappé he threw the diagonal, The flea He looked for it and the Frenchman left the dead ball in front of him at the door of the area so that the number 30, left-handed, would nail it at an angle with a crossed shot and thus stamp the 2 to 0.

In this way, Leo was able to score his first goal with the PSG shirt and did it no less than against Pep Guardiola’s team, to extend his good run against his former coach. The thing is Messi has scored seven goals in five crosses to the Spanish coach.

Messi’s joy after his goal against Manchester City (Reuters)

From there, despite the fact that there were 15 minutes left, the game was over. Manchester City felt the emotional blow that the goal meant and PSG, on the contrary, achieved an enthusiasm that almost led them to score the third. At last the connections between the three above appeared and Ederson had to appear to prevent his fence from falling again.

For the same area, Bruges of Belgium beat 2-1 at RB Leipzig on Germany and is located at the top of the Group next to PSG with 4 units. On the next date, the Parisian team will receive the Germans in the Parc des Princes and the City will do the same as a visitor to the Witches.

