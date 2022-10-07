With an impressive light show, they presented the plane that will take the Argentine illusion to the World Cup in Qatar

With an impressive light show the aircraft is ready to take Messi and company

Less than two months before the start of the Qatar World Cup, the expectation increases every moment. That is why in the last few hours they presented at the international airport of Ezeiza the plane that will transport the Argentine hope to the Gulf country in search of its maximum objective.

The initiative by Argentinian airlines, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and Fiscal Oilfields (YPF), the aircraft of the illusion has a particular plotting, in which the national colors and the images of the players who will represent the country stand out. The event took place in Hangar 5 of the flag carrier, in a ceremony attended by figures from the world of sports, the media, influencers and authorities, together with company directors Adidas y Schneiderlos sponsors Selection officials.

The evening was also attended by Pablo Ceriani (President of Aerolineas Argentinas); the head of the AFA, Claudio “Chiqui” Tapiay Santiago Carreras, Manager of Institutional Affairs and Communication of YPF. The meeting that featured World Cup mystique unveiled the image of the plane that will accompany Lionel Messi and company to Qatar under the slogan One team, one country, one dream.

It is an aircraft Airbus 330-200 with registration LV-FVHwhich was plotted, especially, with images of the stars of the Scaloneta, with a picture of Leonel Messi in the tail of the plane. Also, the fuselage wears the jacket albiceleste What will the team wear? Qatar 2022.

The work on the aircraft was carried out with lacquered vinyl according to the safety standards established by the aircraft manufacturer. In total they are 350 square meters of aeronautical plotting. “It is a pride for us that our flag carrier accompanies us in this new challenge that represents the World Cup. I also want to thank all the sponsors who contributed their grain of sand to be able to have that wonderful plane. East Airbus 330-200 It will transport the illusions and good wishes of all Argentines around the world”, said the head of the Viamonte street entity.

While, Ceriani pointed out that “the World Cup is an excellent opportunity to carry the brand Argentinian airlines not only to Qatar but to everyone.” “In this way we are gaining visibility to continue growing as a company and open the door to new markets. Starting tomorrow, this plane will travel the skies of all our international destinations. It is, without a doubt, one of the main advertising actions of our management”, he added.

For its part, Santiago Carreras He remarked that “from YPF there is an alliance with AFA that allows us to accompany each championship”. “We are looking forward to the World Cup. This plane that will carry fuel from our company also means the energy of a country accompanying the National Team and representing the passion of all Argentine men and women”, he concluded.

Last July, Argentinian airlines and the Argentine Football Association signed an agreement whereby the airline became a digital sponsor. The aircraft will be one of those responsible for carrying out flights to Doha. Based on the planned schedulethe first flight will depart from the Ministro Pistarini Airport at 3:25 p.m.and will make a stopover at RomaItaly, to arrive in the capital of Qatar at 17.05 local time, with an estimated duration of 19 hours.

