With Argentina classified for the World Cup, this is how the table of the South American Qualifiers remained

The table of the South American Qualifiers is red hot (Gettyimages)

After the 0-0 draw against Brazil in San Juan, the Argentina Selection it was classified to world from Qatar 2022, thanks to the 2-0 victory of Ecuador in view of Chile. In this way, Lionel Scaloni’s team got the ticket when there are still four dates remaining until the end of the Qualifiers.

In this way, the Albiceleste commanded by Lionel Messi Inside the field, the other 12 countries that already had their place assured are added: Qatar, Brazil, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Denmark, Croatia, England, Germany and the Netherlands.

The Argentina accumulates 29 points and is undefeated with eight wins and five draws. We must also add that it remains to be defined what will happen with the duel against Brazil of the first round that could not be completed and its result is being settled in the courts of the FIFA.

With the two continental powers already classified, it remains to be known which are the other two that will accompany them and which will go to the playoffs. For the moment, Ecuador, with 23 units and Colombia, with 17, they are getting on the plane of Qatar, while Peru, with 17, but with a worse goal difference, he is in the play-off zone. But don’t forget that Chile and Uruguay they lurked with 16 and Bolivia, with 15.

Those from the highlands became strong in La Paz and beat the team 3-0 Charrúa who was left out of the qualifying zone and with a complicated outlook for each to his goal of going to the Qatar World Cup 2022. Juan Carlos Arce, twice, and Marcelo Moreno Martins scored the goals.

While José Pekerman sounds like coach for next year, the Red wine lost to Peru, who reached 17 points, surpassed Uruguay in the table and is fully involved in the fight to qualify for another World Cup event in 2022. Gianluca Lapadula and Christian Cueva scored for the Inca team, while Darwin Machís, who missed a penalty, had put the temporary tie.

It was a draw with pleasure for both because the coffee table still cannot take off and they reached 17 points that keep them in the qualifying zone although they only surpass Peru, fifth and in the playoffs, by goal difference. For its part, the team led by Barros Schelotto it stagnates with 13 units, next to last in the table.

The South American classic was equality in San Juan, which leaves the Albiceleste with 29 units, classified for the World Cup.

The selected one from Gustavo Alfaro halted the three-game winning streak of The Red and won with the goals of Pervis Estupiñán and Moises Caicedo. chili, which remains complicated in its goal of qualifying for Qatar, suffered the expulsion of Arturo Vidal.

Date15, Thursday 27 January 2022

Colombia-Peru

Venezuela-Bolivia

Paraguay-Uruguay

Chile-Argentina

Ecuador-Brazil

Date 16, Tuesday February 1, 2022

Uruguay-Venezuela

Peru-Ecuador

Brazil-Paraguay

Bolivia-Chile

Argentina-Colombia

Date 17, Thursday March 24, 2022

Uruguay-Peru

Colombia-Bolivia

Brazil-Chile

Paraguay-Ecuador

Argentina-Venezuela

Date 18, Tuesday March 29

Peru-Paraguay

Venezuela-Colombia

Bolivia-Brazil

Chile-Uruguay

Ecuador-Argentina

