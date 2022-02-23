With Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft has raised more than 1,000 million dollars from consumers

The title of the well-known saga, with paid and free content, is the first in the saga to surpass this mark.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated February 22, 2022, 08:38

This 2022 will be two years since the launch of Assassin’s Creed Valhallathe most recent installment of the well-known franchise of Ubisoft and also one of the most successful. The French company already shared some curious statistics a few months ago that showed the support of the players for the title, but the latest data confirms it outright.

As Stephen Totilo at Axios has pointed out, during the conversation with shareholders on the occasion of the latest financial results report, Ubisoft has stated that Valhalla has exceeded $1 billion in revenue by the consumer. He has achieved it during the month of December, and is the first in the entire saga that manages to exceed this mark.

He is the first in the series to do so.The game is over 130 hours long and has been regularly extended with many updates of both free and paid content. The CEO of the company, Yves Guillemot, has stated that they firmly believe that the more people play, the more likely they are to spend money in the game, so it is a strategy that they are following.

Despite the complaints of a part of the community that asks for shorter games or, at least, less stretched, the truth is that Ubisoft can boast that it is working at the level of numbers. In fact, next March 10 we will have a new expansion called The Dawn of Ragnarök, which has multiple features and up to 35 extra hours of play.

