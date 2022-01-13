With Bayonetta 3 on the horizon, Platinum Games announces a change of direction at the company

Atsushi Inaba, former vice president of the company, replaces Kenichi Sato as CEO of the company.

After a somewhat disappointing 2021 without major notable developments in its projects, Platinum Games 2022 is coming full of prominence. Babylon’s Fall, its action bet alongside Square Enix, arrives next March, but the jackpot will come later, with the recent confirmation that the highly anticipated Bayonetta 3 for Nintendo Switch will be available later this year.

In the midst of all this, important changes are taking place in the company that could directly affect future decisions. The company has announced through a statement on its official website that Atsushi Inaba is the new CEO, thus replacing Kenichi Sato, who held the management and left the company at the end of December.

Inaba served as vice president until nowInaba was serving as Vice President of Platinum Games thus far, so it seems like an expected move once we knew that Sato was leaving. “Games come in different styles for all types of people. By their nature, they are a pure expression of freedom: thoughts fit together until you create an idea, then expand it and start reproducing it”, Inaba comments in an official message. “Our main objective for self-publishing has not changed since its conception: we want to invent something new and share it with the rest of the world “.

Of the two outstanding releases for the near future that we have discussed, it is worth saying that they collide with each other at the level of expectations. On the one hand we have a Babylon’s Fall that we have tried and it has left us very cold and little hopeful. On the other hand, Bayonetta 3 remarkably increased our desire exhibiting with a spectacular trailer that was made to beg, but whose wait seems to have been worth it.

