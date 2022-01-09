With Benzema’s record goal, Real Madrid beat Valencia and comfortably leads the Spanish League

Real Madrid easily overcame (4-1) a commitment against Valencia who aimed to be much more demanding on matchday 20 of La Liga held at the Santiago Bernabeú. Thanks to the talent together and separately from Benzema and Vinicius, the meringue he moved eight points away from his escort Sevilla (two games less) and 17 from Barcelona (a pending game), the next opponent in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup.

After the defeat against Getafe and the draw against Cádiz, Carlo Ancelotti’s team decisively resolved another match that aimed to cheat. Valencia’s defensive exercise was not overwhelming although it was close to working until the 1-0 penalty, by Benzema, on the brink of halftime. The referee saw Alderete’s maximum penalty on Casemiro, but the Brazilian seemed to fall before contact. The controversy mainly flew over the city of Turia and the reaction of Valencia, through social networks, was to talk about “robberies” in the capital. Madrid deserved the advantage and the Frenchman gave it to him.

17 league goals for Benzema, 301 as a madridista, and 12 for Vinicius who at the restart signed another double to sentence. Ancelotti’s men regain their step to the front of the table with 49 points, not to give in especially to Sevilla, second and top pursuer by far. Valencia loses another European train and takes a step back in sensations for not competing at the Bernabéu.

The leader arrived with certain doubts for the Christmas days, but Modric and Kroos regained command in midfield, Casemiro was more discreet, and Benzema and Vinicius once again showed the best connection in Europe with two doubles. The Brazilian reappeared in the eleven after overcoming COVID-19 and from less to more ended up being the decisive player that he is in his best campaign.

Karim Benzema scored his 300th goal for Real Madrid (Photo: Twitter Real Madrid)

A header from Militao was the first warning and the ‘che’ box was cheered excessively. The locals took their siege well, with Modric distributing the game and another good option from Asensio. Those of Bordalás seemed to rebuild again but between ‘Vini’ and Benzema they returned to shake the hornet’s nest to end the play with a shot to the crossbar by Modric. Shortly after, in a robbery of Casemiro, the criminal arrived.

The Brazilian got into Cillessen’s kitchen and in the clash, Hernández Hernández whistled maximum penalty. Benzema did not forgive him and in the resumption Madrid returned as the team that dominated the League with authority in its first round. On a wall between the two local battering rams, Vinicius made it 2-0, before the gaze of six rivals, and in a loss for Musah, the South American also made it 3-0.

A shot by Asensio and the rejection of the rival goal left him both on a tray, as the game ended for Madrid. The pride of Valencia was taken out by Wass, hardly any Guedes race too, with hard shots that tested Courtois. In the end, the ‘che’ team found the goal with a penalty from Mendy, who also stopped the Belgian goalkeeper from Guedes but not the rebound that fell to the Portuguese.

Wass was able to give him excitement with another missile, but Madrid endured the moment of anxiety, which coincided with the rest that Ancelotti gave Modric and Casemiro. The leader closed his resurgence with Benzema’s double karat, going to the Saudi Arabian Super Cup with renewed energy where he will face Xavi’s Barça.

With information from Europa Press.