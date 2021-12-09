With Chapter 3, Fortnite has decided to change the graphics engine to continue looking to the future

Development now depends on Unreal Engine 5, which belongs to Epic Games itself.

It seems that the years do not pass by Fortnite. The popular battle royale of Epic Games continues to be relevant today, receiving constant collaborations and changing his map and mechanics often to stay fresh. In fact, Chapter 3 has been available for a few days, which has incorporated many new features.

This has left us characters like Spider-Man, Kait Díaz and Marcus Fénix, in addition to modifying the island and adding new weapons and ways to face the battle through its mechanics. But we have also learned that development has now changed from a graphics engine, to make use of Unreal Engine 5, which belongs to Epic itself.

“With the arrival of Chapter 3, the development of Fortnite has moved to Unreal Engine 5”, they comment from the official profile of Unreal Engine. “We are excited to be able to share this journey with you and we are working on offering the best possible experience for the entire Fortnite community. “

With this change, Epic’s strategy with Fortnite is clear: continue to maintain it as a platform, updating it on a consistent basis, no plans for new deliveries themselves. Something that is evident with the latest movements of the company, buying recognized studios that will direct their main efforts to create content for free to play.

More on: Fortnite, Chapter 3, Epic Games, Unreal Engine and Unreal Engine 5.