With Dinenno as the protagonist, this was the comeback of Pumas in Concachampions

Dinenno took Pumas to the semifinals of the Concachampions (Photo: Instagram/@pumasmx)

The college club achieved the feat of qualifying for the Champions League semi-final of the Concacaf. After Pumas lost 3 – 0 in the first leg in the United States, they knew how to take advantage of the locality in Ciudad Universitaria and leveled the aggregate score in the second leg to finally eliminate New England in penalty round.

Juan Ignacio Dinenno He was the last to go on to collect the penalty that defined the fate of the club. Without taking much distance, he outlined himself from the right; As soon as the whistle whistled, Dinenno started toward goalie Earl Edwards.

The shot went in the direction of the upper right corner, the American goalkeeper did not guess the trajectory of the ball so he threw himself to the opposite side, which allowed the goal to be nailed to the bottom of the net.

Dinenno charged the last penalty for Pumas to go to the semifinal of the Concachampions (Photo: Twitter/@FOXSportsMX)

From the eleven steps, the Commander sealed the resounding victory of the capital team at the University Olympic Stadium. With a score of 4 – 3 penalties and 3 – 3 globalthe felines they gave a dream night to the fans auriazul.

In the first half, the team Andrés Lillini was raised in the offensive zone and at minute 33 Juan Dinenno scored the first goal of the night. With a brace throughout the game and the third penalty goal, the Argentine striker dressed up as a hero.

*Developing information