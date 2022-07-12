With Dinenno, Del Prete and Salvio in the attack, Pumas faces Celta de Vigo in an international friendly

‘Toto’ Salvio, Pumas player. Photo: PumasMX

Los National University Cougars prepare to face an international rival in a friendly game. The Wednesday July 13the auriazules will face the Celta de Vigo, a Spanish football team, on the field of the Estadio Olímpico Universitario. This is how the institution will play its first of two games against Spanish teams that are scheduled, since in August they will visit the Camp Nou to play against Barcelona for the Joan Gamper trophy.

The duel will take place after the Pumas released their attacking trident John Dinenno, Gustavus of the Prete and Edward Toto Salvio that has caused so much illusion to the fans of the team. In their first game alone, the trio of strikers put in a good performance by score a goal each during the tie they obtained with León on date two of the 2022 Opening of the MX League.

Although Pumas did not win against the Guanajuatenses, the good offensive team performance He left pleasant sensations regarding what the team can achieve with the performance of its new reinforcements and that they will be tested again against the Spanish team. For its part, Celta de Vigo is in full preseason by territory of the United States with a brief stop in Mexico City for the mentioned commitment.

Pumas faces Celta de Vigo from Spain. Photo: PumasMX

“I am very excited to play games at this level to prepare for the start of the league. I know that it is a great team, that it is one of the greats in Mexico and that it will be a very competitive game“, said Ruben Blanco, goalkeeper of the Spanish team in reference to the game and on the stage in which it will take place, added: “We talked about it the other day in the locker room. We commented that it was a great stadium, very nice”.

The Galician squad is directed by an old acquaintance of Mexican soccer, Eduardo Chacho Coudet. The Argentine has had a step both as a player and as a technical director. Within the fields and the period 2006 to 2010, he was part of institutions such as San Luis in two stages and the Rayos de Necaxa. Already as a coach, he developed activities on the bench of the Xolos de Tijuana in Apertura 2017.

The Chacho announced that the squad he will have to face the university students is made up of the following footballers: Ruben BlancoIvan Villar, RulyHugo Mallo, Kevin, Javi Galán, Carlos Domínguez, Sergio Carreira, Tapia, Fran Beltrán, Luca de La Torre, Óscar Rodríguez, Solari, Swedberg, Baeza, Gabri, Iago Aspas and Michael.

Screenshot: Twitter @RCCelta

“The trip is long and we are going to arrive with little time (to adapt), but in the end it is preseason. This is what those games are for, to accumulate minutes, effort and work and well, the truth is that we really want to go. You face a team that does not compete in your league or that you are not used to facing them, that is one more incentive to see how they compete in other tournaments. It is very beautiful, in this case from Mexico”, added the goalkeeper.

The game is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 13 at the University Olympic Stadium with a change to the schedule that had initially been stipulated. Instead of the spherical elo rolling at 8:00 p.m., it will sharp at 7:00 p.m.time of the center of Mexico, and can be tuned by the signal of TUDN.

