With Estefanía Banini as a figure, Argentina thrashed Peru 4-0 and added its first win in the women’s Copa América

Argentina thrashed Peru 4-0 and got his first victory in the Women’s America’s Cup which is disputed in Colombia. This Tuesday Stephanie Banini she played as a starter and was the best albiceleste footballer, with her clarity, dribbles and assists in two of the goals. In the Centennial Stadium of Armeniathe team led by Germán Portanova He was superior to his rival and recovered after the thrashing suffered against Brazil. This Friday will be measured against Uruguay.

The Argentine team started better and showed their credentials in the left sector of their attack. the search to Banini It was the key to unlock the game. There was initial albiceleste superiority, but some spaces on the right wing hinted at the Inca attack, which appeared with a mid-distance shot that generated the goalkeeper’s response Vanina Correa.

Argentina used the centers to try to find Yamila Rodriguezbut the lack of aim prevented connecting with the lead.

It was at 17 minutes when Banini again showed his difference and after a stacked by the left sector of the area he dribbled the goalkeeper and between three rivals assisted Yamila Rodríguez who put the Argentine team ahead.

Later Argentina sought to widen the difference, but lacked aim either with another attempt by Rodríguez than the goalkeeper Maryory Sanchez he drowned out his scream and then with shots of Eliana Stabile y Florence Bonsecond that they went up.

In the complement, Argentina was once again superior and after 7 minutes there was a winger who served quickly Mariana LarroquetteHe received Yamila Rodriguez and his center connected him Flor Bonsecond to widen the differences.

The Albiceleste went for more and after 17 minutes they widened their difference thanks to another jewel from Banini, who after a cross killed the ball and first touched to Eliana Stabile who with a left foot scored the third.

In the absence of 19 minutes, Banini left the field of play and left applauded (she was replaced by Dalila Ippolito) after a great demonstration as it was important for the victory of Argentina.

Then both teams lowered their intensity, although Argentina had more chances to score the fourth and in the final stretch it was Bonsecond with a shot that went close.

In the end came the fourth shout and at 39 minutes Erica Lonigro appeared with a cross shot to decorate the result.

Argentina recovered after the rout (0-4) suffered against Brazil. The albiceleste team is third in Group B with 3 points, the same amount as Venezuela, which has a better goal difference. He will play again on Friday (4:00 pm) in another classic, against Uruguay. After his free date, he will close his participation in the group against Venezuela, on Thursday 21.

It is worth remembering that this tournament is held in two zones of five teams each and its main motivation is the tickets to the 2023 Australia-New Zealand World Cup, the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile.

The two best in each zone will advance to the semifinals, while the third will face each other to define fifth place. The champions and the other finalist team will keep the direct tickets to the next World Cup, as will whoever wins the duel for third place. Those who finish in fourth and fifth place, meanwhile, will have to play a Repechage to ensure their presence in the world’s top event.

The finalists will also be present at the next Olympic Games (in Tokyo 2020, for South America, Brazil and Chile were present). The third, fourth and fifth, for their part, will play the Pan American Games. It is worth clarifying that if Chile ends up in one of these positions, as host, it will give up its place to sixth.

Formations:

Argentina: Vanina Correa; Gabriela Chavez, Augustine Muddy, Aldana Cometti, Eliana Stable; Florence Bonsegundo, Daiana Falfan, Romina Nunez; Stephanie Banini; Mariana Larroquette and Yamila Rodriguez. DT: Germán Portanova.

Peru: Maryory Sanchez; Fabiola Herrera, Braelynn Llamoca, Grace Cagnina, Scarleth Flores; Nahomi Martínez, Sandra Arévalo, Ariana Muñoz, Xioczana Canales; Gradys Dorador and Alexandra Kimball. DT: Conrad Flores.

Estadio: Centenary, Armenia.

Referee: Susana Corella (Ecuador).

Television: DirecTV.