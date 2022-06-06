With five goals from Messi, Argentina overwhelmed Estonia in Spain

The Argentine captain scored from a penalty in the first half

At the Osasuna stadium in Spain, the Argentine team flourished against Estonia: beat him 5-0 with five goals from Lionel Messi and closed the FIFA window with a smile in which he also obtained The Grand Finalthe Cup in which, as champion of the Copa América, they beat Italy 3-0, the winner of the last European Championship.

Scaloni used the duel as a test platform and made eight changes with respect to the formation that was imposed on the Azzurra: only Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Nahuel Molina repeated among those who performed from the start in London. But everyone played in El Sadar as if it were an official duel. And that was reflected in the result… And in Messi’s personal account.

The match began with full control of Argentina, from the activity of De Paul, Papu Gómez and Messi. The arrivals were immediate. In the first breaths, Julián Álvarez was about to connect a low center in the mouth of the goal and the captain had a well-defined free kick that hit the barrier. until at 6 minutes Estonia committed an absurd penalty to Pezzella, who received from behind and locked against the line. And Messi, 60 seconds later, changed the infraction for a goal: 1-0.

After the early opening of the score, the expectation was that Estonia would go out looking for a little more: it did not happen. On the contrary, he prioritized order, the search to prevent the Albiceleste from finding a pass between the lines. Consequently, the development became a touch with little depth of the Argentine team, which had a hard time finding cracks. Every time he tried to change the rhythm, he either did not find precision, or collided with the opponent’s barrier.

So, the main dangerous actions came with shots from medium distance. Alexis Mac Allister at 14 minutes, Messi at 37 and Nahuel Molina at 39 prowled the cry with attempts that went just wide. And a couple of passes from La Pulga, when he went back and got a panorama, left teammates face to face with the goalkeeper, but barely offside.

until At 44 De Paul combined with Papu Gómez, and the former Arsenal and San Lorenzo left Messi face to face with the goalkeeper. And the PSG man did not forgive: with a high and powerful resolution he made it 2-0.

The Albiceleste came out fiercely to the complement and struck right away: at the minute, Nahuel Molina enabled Messi to enter as No. 9: it was his conquest No. 84 (he would close the day in 86) with the jersey of the selected. And the risk plays fell like a cascade. Almost immediately, Igonen blocked a one-on-one against Álvarez, and De Paul hit the goalkeeper’s right post with a low shot. And Araña herself had another frank opportunity, after Papu Gomez was loaned out, but his shot went right into the middle and ended up in the goalkeeper’s hands.

The match allowed Scaloni to continue testing. Senesi, Dybala, Exequiel Palacios, Juan Foyth from No. 5 entered… But control never changed hands.

And Messi’s show was adding acts of very high bill. At 25, he ran a ball that Molina recovered and from which Palacios was injured, while all of Estonia awaited the sanction. Rosario, 34 years old, he got into the area watching out of the corner of his eye if he was stopped. As it did not happen, he joined an opponent and the goalkeeper with a hip-breaking hitch and touched the unguarded goal for the 4-0.

It was his first poker in Albiceleste. But he did not stay with that achievement. Because at minute 30, after a double attempt by Nicolás González and Álvarez, the ball returned to his boots, as if they were magnetized. And he signed his fifth goal, which he celebrated only with a smile.

And they could be more. But the important thing is that it doesn’t matter which rival is facing (in this case, the No. 110 in the FIFA ranking, but last Wednesday the European Championship champion); Neither do the names on the field: Argentina acquired a physiognomy, a plan, with which it accumulates an undefeated 33 games. And he will take him to Qatar with the idea that he will be the one to win the World Cup that has been denied him since 1986.

Formations:

Argentina: Franco Armani; Nahuel Molina, Germain Pezzella, Lysandro Martinez, Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Alexander Gomez; Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi and Joaquin Correa. DT: Lionel Scaloni.

Estonia: Matvei Igonen; Maksim Paskotsi, Markus Soomets, Karol Mets; Sergei Zenjov, Artur Pikk, Mattias Kait, Henrik Purg, Taijo Teniste; Martin Miller, Erik Sorga. DT: Thomas Häberli.

Estadio: El Sadar (Osasuna, Spain).

