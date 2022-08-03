With Icardi as the main figure, the four stars who could leave PSG

Mauro Icardi could continue his career in Monza (REUTERS / Stephane Mahe)

Since the arrival of Luis Campos as the main manager of football and with Christophe Galtier as technical director, the message is clear: Paris Saint Germain wants to reduce the number of professionals within his first team.

Little before the start of Ligue 1, and after winning the French Super Cup, the team from the French capital works against the clock (it ends on September 1) to purge their squad after drawing up a list of expendable and negotiable.

Within this list appears the name of Mauro Icardi, who was not a priority for Mauricio Pochettino and neither for the new coach. The Argentine striker did not have the season he longed for (only five goals in 30 presentations) and during this transfer market Hugo Ekitiké’s record was acquired and in the preseason the young Arnaud Kalimuendo was filmed. Up front, in addition, important names appear, such as Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

As reported The team, the Argentinian I could change the air and stop at Monzaan entity that has just achieved a historic promotion to Serie A. The newspaper maintains that the directors of the Brianza entity are optimistic to be able to sign Icardi, since so far he has not received any important offer.

Another point to keep in mind is that Pier Silvio Berlusconi, son of the renowned businessman and team owner Silvio Berlusconi, knows Wanda Nara, the athlete’s wife and manager, perfectly. He opted for Argentina to be his columnist, from 2018 to 2019, on the Tiki Taka and Big Brother VIP programs.

The French media also maintains that the striker’s high salary would not be an inconvenience, since Paris Saint Germain would be willing to pay part of his salary in case of leaving on loan. If the operation were to take place, Mauro would return to Calcio, where he stood out with the shirt of Sampdoria and Inter.

Georginio Wijnaldumwho arrived as a free agent after not renewing with Liverpool, never settled as a starter and is another expendable. His future could be in Romesince it is one of the priorities for the Portuguese José Mourinho.

Idrissa Gueye she also runs from behind for the coach and one of her suitors is an old acquaintance: England’s Evertonan entity in which he worked between 2016 and 2019. Fabrizio Romano, a journalist specializing in transfers, maintains that the midfielder was in Liverpool to undergo a medical examination while waiting for a total agreement between the clubs.

After the departure of Jules Koundé to Barcelona Sevilla is looking for a central marker and the target is Thilo Kehrer, relegated within PSG. So far the club has only sold Alphonse Areola to West Ham and Marcin Bulka to Nice.

KEEP READING:

With a great goal from Messi, PSG overwhelmed Nantes 4-0 and won the French Super Cup

Messi’s show in the win that gave PSG the first title of the season: a goal “a la Diego”, dribble between three and the hat that was not

The best memes of the consecration of Lionel Messi in PSG: the “prophecy” of Cristiano Ronaldo, Pochettino and Neymar, the protagonists