With Inter-Real Madrid and Liverpool-Milan, another day of the Champions League is played: schedules, TV and formations

This Wednesday a new round of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League is being played.

Every weekend, European football offers the possibility of watching attractive matches in its main leagues, although nothing compares to the menu provided by the UEFA Champions League, where the best teams on the continent face each other. This Wednesday a new day takes place with the debut of Messi’s PSG and with other great duels, such as Inter-Real Madrid, Liverpool-Milan and Manchester City-Leipzig.

GRUPO D: INTER vs. REAL MADRID

Inter and Real Madrid meet again in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League (Photo: REUTERS)

Always the Real Madrid has a special obligation in the Champions League, since he is the maximum champion of the tournament with thirteen trophies in his showcases. This year, with Carlo Ancelotti in command, he begins his path in the competition with a difficult visit to San Siro, where a Inter de Milan who wants to cut a nine-year streak without passing the group stage of this prestigious event.

Already the favoritism to win with The Orejona It does not fall on the white club and less on the Italian team, but this match will be very attractive and will serve both to measure forces. It is a duel that is reissued in the group stage for the second consecutive year and that puts two of the great clubs of the world face to face Old continent.

Ancelotti, who led Real Madrid 25 times in the Champions League and had 19 victories, made him champion of this competition in 2014 and will now try to go as far as possible with a squad without great references such as Sergio Ramos O Cristiano Ronaldo, although with new leaders like Luka Modric and Karim Benzema. The Inter, meanwhile, lost important players (Lukaku and Hakimi) and also the coach Antonio Conte, but he has the Argentine Lautaro Martinez as the main offensive card.

Probable formations:

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Lautaro and Dzeko. DT: Simone Inzaghi

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Miguel Gutiérrez; Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Modric, Vinicius; Hazard and Benzema. DT: Carlo Ancelotti

Referee: Daniel Siebert (ALE).

Stadium: San Siro.

Hour: 21:00 CET / 19:00 GMT.

16:00 Argentina, Uruguay and Chile

15:00 Paraguay, Bolivia and Venezuela

14:00 Peru, Colombia and Ecuador

TV: ESPN 2

GROUP B: LIVERPOOL vs. AC MILAN

Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool make their UEFA Champions League debut against AC Milan (Photo: REUTERS)

Two of the great champions of Europe face each other on this day of the UEFA Champions League. The Liverpool and AC Milan they premiere in Anfield with the memories of the finals they played in 2005 and 2007. Although now the reality is different: the Reds they are in search of their seventh crown and won the last one only two seasons ago, while the box Red-black return to the continental elite after some years of crisis.

The team of Jürgen Klopp beat Leeds de Bielsa at the weekend and are looking to improve on their result from last edition when they reached the quarter-finals. They have won their last three Premier League games without conceding a goal and are on an unbeaten streak to 13 matches no losses in all competitions.

For his part, Milan from Stefano Pioli has started with three victories in the A league, including a 2-0 win against Lazio last Sunday, where Zlatan Ibrahimovic He left the bench to score a goal and show that he is still valid. After eight years without classifying the Champions, they will have to face a great challenge since they were also paired in the B Group with the Atletico Madrid and Porto.

Probable formations:

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Diogo Jota, Mane. DT: Jürgen Klopp

AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Kessie, Tonali; Florenzi, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Rebic. DT: Stefano Pioli

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

Stadium: Anfield

Hour: 21:00 CET / 19:00 GMT.

16:00 Argentina, Uruguay and Chile

15:00 Paraguay, Bolivia and Venezuela

14:00 Peru, Colombia and Ecuador

TV: ESPN 3

GRUPO A: MANCHESTER CITY vs. RB LEIPZIG

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City make their Champions League debut against RB Leipzig (Photo: Reuters)

A new chance to be the King of Europe is presented to the Manchester City, a club that aspires to dominate the continent since it began to be managed by Qataris and that in this edition begins its adventure against the RB Leipzig at Etihad Stadium. After playing the final last season, Pep Guardiola’s team once again embarks on the goal of lifting the trophy of the UEFA Champions League.

Guardiola, who has led City to dominate English football in recent years, faces a new chance to fight for success in the top-tier competition of Europe and welcomes you to RB Leipzig having won their last three games of the Premier League without conceding a single goal (scored 11).

It is not an easy challenge, because the German cadre that is now led by Jesse March has become one of the Bundesliga’s cheering clubs, arguing for the title to Bayern each campaign. Equally, The Bulls they come from falling 4-1 before The Bavarians and they have only achieved one win (4-0 at Stuttgart) in the first four days of the German championship.

Probable formations:

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Torres, Sterling. DT: Pep Guardiola

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Orban, Simakan, Angelino; Haidara, Tyler Adams; Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Nkunku; André Silva. DT: Jesse March

Referee: Serdar Gozubuyuk (NED)

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Hour: 21:00 CET / 19:00 GMT.

16:00 Argentina, Uruguay and Chile

15:00 Paraguay, Bolivia and Venezuela

14:00 Peru, Colombia and Ecuador

TV: Fox Sports

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – GAMES OF 09/15 :

13:45 – Besiktas vs. Borussia Dortmund (ESPN 2)

13:45 – FC Sheriff vs. Shakhtar (Fox Sports)

16:00 – Brugge vs. PSG (ESPN)

16:00 – Inter vs. Real Madrid (ESPN 2)

16:00 – Liverpool vs. Milan (ESPN 3)

16:00 – Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig (Fox Sports)

16:00 – Atletico Madrid vs. Porto (Fox Sports 2)

16:00 – Sporting Lisboa vs. Ajax (Fox Sports 3)

All schedules and TV channels correspond to Argentina

