With its new update, Spotify wants you to listen to less music than ever

For many users, listening to music on the PC is an activity inextricably linked to a single software: Spotify. And it is that the extensive catalog of this Swedish streaming service, together with features such as collaborative playlists or the display of lyrics in real time, make it your favorite option over multimedia file players or YouTube.

But, despite all that, those responsible for Spotify seem interested in leaving aside their exclusively musical facet. Spotify’s catalog is, in fact, so extensive, that it has also included all kinds of podcasts for a long time.

And this content has only taken up more and more space… so much so that the platform has found itself faced with a dilemma: How to make this kind of content more visible? The answer has arrived with this week’s Spotify update.

27 SPOTIFY TRICKS – Control all your MUSIC like nobody else!

Podcasts are no longer a mere add-on after this update

And it is that the streaming application is betting on a change of approach that, for now, has already been implemented in its Android app —and its arrival on iOS has been confirmed in the coming weeks—, and that revolves around a redesign of its home page that allows the user to more easily access all the content recommended by the platform, both based on their tastes and based on general trends.

Now, at the top of said home page, two sections are visible that clearly separate the two types of content around which Spotify’s offer revolves: “Music” and “Podcasts and shows”. The message to be conveyed is that the latter are no longer a mere complementary content to the music for the platform.

And it is that the company has to make its investments profitable: in recent times it has signed numerous and expensive agreements with content creators in podcast format

In fact, this redesign clearly seeks that we listen to less music and more podcasts while using the application. To that end, both premium and free users will find that if they’ve already listened to at least one podcast episode, this new version will automatically recommend other podcast episodes and suggest other similar shows.

And the company has to make your investments profitable: In recent times, it has signed numerous and expensive agreements with content creators in podcast format. So expensive (and, apparently, profitable), that in recent months they have preferred to say goodbye to established musicians like Neil Young to dispense with controversial podcast presenters.





Via | Jeuxvideo.com