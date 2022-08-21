With Julián Álvarez off the bench, Manchester City wants to remain undefeated in the Premier League: time, TV and formations

Manchester City wants to maintain the streak in the Premier League (Reuters)

The Manchester City of Pep Guardiola wants to continue his good run in the Premier League and for that he must get a good result from St James Park, a venue where will be measured against Newcastle for the third date of the English championship.

So far in the tournament, the citizens City they won their first two matches of the competition against Bournemouth at home and West Ham away, 4-0 and 2-0 respectively, so they intend to take advantage of the winning inertia at Newcastle United’s fiefdom.

With a balance of six goals for and zero againstCity will have to obtain an away win to continue at the top of the table, which today is led by Arsenal of Mikel Arteta with nine points after being the only one to win their first three consecutive meetings.

For it, The Catalan coach will bet on Erling Haaland again as a spearhead. The Norwegian striker has just scored the double in the victory against West Ham and seems to be more and more established in the team. Julian Alvarez He will start from the bench and will be an attacking option for Guardiola.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, faces the third day of the tournament with the illusion of overcoming their position after drawing 0-0 against Brighton and Hove Albion in his last game. Since the competition began, the locals have won one of the two matches played so far in the Premier League, with two goals for and zero against.

The two rivals have already met before at the Newcastle United stadium, in fact, the numbers show seven wins, 13 losses and four draws for those directed by Eddie Howe..

In turn, the visiting team is on a roll in their trips in this competition, since He has won three games in a row at the Newcastle stadium. The last match between Newcastle and Manchester City in this tournament was played in May 2022 and ended with a score of 5-0 for the citizens.

When it comes to the situation of these clubs in the Premier League table, it can be seen that the visitors are ahead of their rival with a difference of two points. Newcastle United enters the match in fifth position with four points in the locker.

POSSIBLE FORMATIONS

Newcastle: Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schär, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Joe Willock, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Miguel Angel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, Nathan Aké, Joao Cancelo; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden

HOUR: 15:30 GMT (12:30 ARG-URU / 11:30 CHI-PAR-VEN-BOL / 10:30 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: ESPN

ESTADIO: Parque St James

