With laser beams and hypersonic missiles: the US Navy sets its sights on its new generation of destroyers

The US Navy’s flagship destroyer went into production more than 30 years ago, when Tom Stevens was a young welder. Now, the Navy prepares to turn the page with an eye on a future ship full of lasers capable of shooting down missiles and attacking enemies with hypersonic missiles that reach 6,100 kilometers per hour.

Stevens, 52, said the warship offers an opportunity to build something new after the historic production run of the Arleigh Burke class.

“It will be an impressive destroyer that will absolutely launch us into the next generation of shipssaid Stevens, director of shore assembly at shipbuilder Bath Iron Works.

The stakes are high when it comes to replacing the backbone of the fleet, as the Navy grapples with the rising threat from Chinawhose numerical advantage is greater each year.

This summer they were awarded the first design contracts to General Dynamics’ Bath Iron Works in Maine and Huntington Ingalls Industries in Mississippi for a large surface warship that would eventually produce the ubiquitous Burke destroyers.

All this combat gear won’t be cheap. The average cost of each new vessel, dubbed the DDG(X), is expected to be a third more expensive than the Burkes, the latter of which cost about $2.2 billion each.according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The Navy has vowed not to repeat recent shipbuilding debacles, when it rushed production and introduced too much new technology to ships, causing delays and additional expense with littoral combat ships, Zumwalt-class stealth destroyers and the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford.

“Instead of linking the success of the DDG(X) to the development technology, we are using well-known and mature technologies on a flexible platform that can be upgraded for decades to come, as tomorrow’s technology matures and proves itselfsaid Jamie Koehler, a Navy spokesman.

A Wisconsin shipyard broke ground last week on the first of a new class of frigates, smaller than destroyers. These ships use an existing design and there are no new weapons systems.

Even so, concerns remain about the cost of the destroyer. A high price would reduce the number of ships the Navy can afford to build.said Bryan Clark, a defense analyst at the Hudson Institute. “The surface fleet, instead of growing, would shrink,” Clark said.

Production of the new vessel is still years away.

At the moment, the shipyards continue to produce Burke-class destroyers, which have earned a place in the record book for a production run that has surpassed all battleships, cruisers, destroyers, and frigates in US Navy history. . When the last Burke is built, it could surpass even the Nimitz aircraft carrier, whose production spanned four decades.

At Bath Iron Works, the shipbuilders have worked almost exclusively on the Burkes, save for the three Zumwalt-class destroyers, and they are on a backlog until the end of the decade.

The 57-year-old Tim Garland shipyard began work in 1988 on the first Arleigh Burke destroyer, making ballistic doors and hatches. Over the years, he has worked on almost every component of the ship, through the frigid days of winter and the hot days of summer.

The shipbuilder never imagined that the same ship -improved over the years- would enjoy such longevity. “We imagine there would be a replacement ship much sooner. But if it’s not broken. don’t fix it“, said.

Initially, the Navy wanted to replace the Burkes with Zumwalt-class stealth destroyers with electric propulsion, an unusual hull, and an angular shape to minimize radar signature. The program was eventually cut from 32 ships to three due to its high cost, but supporters said the technological advances could be useful for future ships.

In fact, the new destroyers will take advantage of that ship’s electrical power plant to power the laserswhile using a conventional hull and a radar and weapons system similar to the one currently used, according to the Navy.

Avascent analyst Matt Caris said the Navy is doing everything it can to prevent spending from getting out of control, from his point of view on the mature technology and the general acquisition process to the timetable. The first ship of this class would not enter service until the mid-2030s.

“The Navy is trying to threading the needle with some potentially revolutionary capabilities in a process that is as risk-free and evolutionary as possible“, said.

Others worry that the cost will become a drain on the rest of the fleet.

The Navy may be able to afford only one of the ships per year, compared to the current pace of building two or three destroyers per yearwhich would reduce the size of the fleet over time, Clark said.

“They want to stack all the missions on the DDG(X) to make it some sort of death star. They are putting all their eggs in one basket financially“, said.

The new destroyer represents the higher end of the Navy’s aspirations.

At the other extreme, the Navy is also accelerating research into less expensive unmanned vessels that would expand the Navy’s sensors and offensive capability, working in tandem with manned vessels that would stay further out of harm’s way. Such a networked fleet would be spread out and more difficult to destroy.

In Bath, there is a new generation of shipbuilders – thousands of them, including Tom Stevens’ son Shane Stevens – who are eager for the new program and a long stretch of steady work.

Big contracts guarantee that workers will be busy for years, but they also there is enthusiasm to try something newsaid Shane Stevens.

“I’m always excited to learn about something new high-tech. That is what excites me”, affirms this young man of 29 years.

