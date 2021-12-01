With Lionel Messi in doubt, PSG receives Nice in search of a new triumph in Ligue 1: time, TV and formations

Paris Saint Germain faces Nice on Date 16 of Ligue 1 (Photo: REUTERS)

After the consecration of Lionel Messi in the Ballon d’Or, the Paris Saint Germain jumps back onto the field of play to dispute a new commitment of the League 1, where you march as a leader in great comfort. Within the framework of Date 16 of the French championship, the PSG receive the OGC Nice at Princes Park without having confirmed the presence of the Argentine star.

To the serious injury of Neymar, who will be inactive until the end of January, was added this Wednesday the possible loss of Leo messi, who did not train for having symptoms of gastroenteritis and their participation in this match against the team that ranks third in the contest with 14 points less than the cast led by Mauricio Pochettino.

Messi joined the list of players touched as Mauro Icardi, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Georginio Wijnaldum y Marco Verratti, although many of them are about to return. The Argentine star of 34 years could arrive in conditions to play the game despite being absent in the last test.

The PSG, who has not lost six games in the domestic tournament, with four consecutive victories, is the undisputed leader with 40 points but he will try to add another triumph to establish even more at the top of the standings and achieve his eleventh triumph in a row in his stadium, where a great ovation is expected to Messi to celebrate your seventh Golden Ball.

The fans hope to see the Argentine star with his award before a match that is presented as a tough challenge for a Paris Saint Germain who has lost only five points so far this season of the League 1. In fact, his last loss was against the second classified, Rennes, at the beginning of October.

Although the Nice have lost two of their three games in November, the last at home to bottom bottom Metz, arrives at the duel in the French capital with the intention of putting the leader in trouble.

The team led by Christophe galtier, the strategist behind the incredible campaign of the LOSC Lille who saw the PSG interrupt his hegemony in the French league, he will have the opportunity to surpass Rennes in second place if he achieves all three points in enemy territory.

Probable formations:

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Diallo, Bernat; Gueye, Pereira, Paredes; Di Maria, Messi, Mbappe. DT: Mauricio Pochettino

Nice: Walter Benitez; Lotomba, Todibo, Dante, Bard; Stengs, Lemina, Thuram, Kluivert; Delort, Gouiri. DT: Christophe galtier

Referee: Clement Turpin

Stadium: Princes Park

Hour: 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT.

17:00 Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay

16:00 Bolivia and Venezuela

15:00 Peru and Colombia

14:00 Mexico City

TV: ESPN

