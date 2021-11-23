With Messi and Scaloni among the candidates, the nominees for The Best award met

The Best awards recognize the best of the year (EFE / EPA / Valeriano di Domenico)



The FIFA announced this Monday the nominees in the different categories of The Best 2021, the awards that recognize the best in world football in the current season. The winners will be announced at the ceremony to be held virtually on January 17 of next year.

Total, Awards will be awarded in 7 categories: best player, best coach and best goalkeeper, both in the male and female branches. In addition, the most outstanding goal of the year will be recognized with the usual premium Puskás, although the many nominees will be announced later. The candidates were chosen by two panels of experts: one for the discipline of men and the other for that of women.

Among the nominees for The Best award for best player in the male branch, the names of Lionel Messi (PSG), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Neymar (PSG) and Kylian Mbappé (PSG). Two Argentines appear on the list of coaches: Lionel Scaloni (National team) and Diego Simeone (Atlético Madrid).

Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni are among the nominees (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

As for the female branch, meanwhile, the names of Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Pernille Harder (Chelsea), Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal) and Alexia Putellas (Barcelona), among other.

How will the winners be chosen? From the vote of the current coaches and female coaches of the teams (one per team), the current captains of the teams (one per team), a specialized journalist representing the territory of each team and fans from around the world. The four groups of voters on the jury have the same electoral weight.

FIFA has already enabled voting through its website. Fans will be able to choose their favorites until December 10 and the three finalists in each category will be announced in early January.

In the last edition, the winner of The Best award in the category of best player was the Polish Robert Lewandowski, that was imposed in the shortlist integrated by nothing more and nothing less than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Among the women, the favored one was the English Lucy Bronze.

Robert Lewandowski was the winner in the category of best player in the last edition

All nominees:

The Best FIFA Player Award:

Karim Benzema (Francia, Real Madrid CF)

Kevin De Bruyne (Bélgica / Manchester City FC)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC / Manchester United FC)

Robert Lewandowski (Polonia / FC Bayern Munich)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

Erling Haaland (Norway / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund)

Jorginho (Italy / Chelsea FC)

N’Golo Kanté (France / Chelsea FC)

Kylian Mbappé (Francia / Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egipto / Liverpool FC)

The Best FIFA Men’s Soccer Coach Award *:

Antonio Conte (Italy / FC Internazionale Milano / Tottenham Hotspur FC)

Hansi Flick (Germany / FC Bayern München / Germany national team)

Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City FC)

Roberto Mancini (Italy / Italy national team)

Lionel Sebastián Scaloni (Argentina / Argentina team)

Diego Simeone (Argentina / Atlético de Madrid)

Thomas Tuchel (Alemania / Chelsea FC)

The Best FIFA Goalkeeper Award

Alisson Becker (Brasil / Liverpool FC)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy / AC Milan / Paris Saint-Germain)

douard Mendy (Senegal / Chelsea FC)

Manuel Neuer (Germany / FC Bayern Munich)

Kasper Schmeichel (Dinamarca / Leichester City FC)

The Best FIFA Player Award *:

Stina Blackstenius (Suecia / BK Häcken)

Aitana Bonmati (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Lucy Bronze (Inglaterra / Manchester City WFC)

Magdalena Eriksson (Suecia / Chelsea FC Women)

Caroline Graham-Hansen (Norway / FC Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Dinamarca / Chelsea FC Women)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Ji So-yun (Republic of Korea / Chelsea FC Women)

Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC Women)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal WFC)

Ellen White (Inglaterra / Manchester City WFC)

Alexia Putellas (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Christine Sinclair (Canadá / Portland Thorns FC)

The Best FIFA Women’s Soccer Coach Award:

Lluís Cortés (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden / Sweden National Team)

Emma Hayes (Inglaterra / Chelsea FC Women)

Beverly Priestman (England / Canada national team)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Netherlands team / England team)

The Best FIFA Goalkeeper Award

Ann-Katrin Berger (Alemania / Chelsea FC Women)

Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique Lyonnais)

Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé (Canadá / FC Rosengård / Paris Saint-Germain)

Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden / Atlético de Madrid Women)

Alyssa Naeher (EEUU / Chicago Red Stars)

