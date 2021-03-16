With Messi as a figure, Barcelona thrashed the weak Huesca and fights in La Liga

The Barcelona met expectations and clearly prevailed against the worst team in The League. The Huesca, who completed a worthy role, complicated the venue on some occasions, but could never really get into the game.

The game started with the local team turned on the attack, making the last of the standings feel rigor in a special match because Lionel Messi he reached Xavi Hernández’s match record with 767 appearances for the Barça shirt. It was precisely the Argentine who broke the zero with a left foot from medium distance that was nailed at an angle and was impossible for the goalkeeper of the visiting team.

After half an hour of the game, when the cast of Koeman it was more and had had some clear actions, the second arrived. It was Antoine Griezmann the one who appeared this time in the middle and without any mark raised his head, adjusted the ball and drew a brilliant left-handed shot that was destined for a goal.

When it seemed that the first part was fading, the referee charged a controversial penalty of Ter Stegen about Rafa Mir that the VAR and the forward of Huesca changed the foul per goal to establish the discount and that the teams go to rest with 2 to 1 on the scoreboard.

In the complement, when the 10 minutes had not yet been completed, it was Óscar Mingueza headlong, after a center of Messi, who established the 3 to 1 and liquidated the shares. With such an advantage, the Catalan team was more confident with the ball and found spaces more easily, although it also suffered at times in the background.

The flea He closed the match with another great individual action on the end in a left run towards the center that ended with a corner and low shot that slipped against a post and sentenced the final 4-1 that gives confidence to him and his team of face to what remains in the season.

Now without the Champions League, after the elimination in the second round against PSG, Barcelona has the final of the Copa del Rey against him Athletic Bilbao and the goal of reaching the Atlético de Madrid, leader of The League, with four points ahead and 11 dates ahead. On the next day, the Catalans will have a risk visit to the Real society.

Among the decisive duels that remain to those of Koeman stand out the classic against Real Madrid on matchday 30 and the heads up against the team of Diego Simeone at 35, in which the title could be defined.

Camp Nou

