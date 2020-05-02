With Met Gala Postponed, Vogue Will Host YouTube Livestream Instead – Variety

This 12 months’s annual Met Gala was alleged to be subsequent Monday, Could 4. Since that has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus epidemic, Condé Nast’s Vogue is internet hosting a digital occasion as an alternative: “A Second With the Met,” a livestream solely on YouTube.

The livestream will start at 6 p.m. ET on Could Four on Vogue’s YouTube channel, and can embody an tackle by Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala co-chair Anna Wintour, a efficiency by Florence + The Machine and a DJ set by designer Virgil Abloh.

Each main as much as the livestream and the day after, Vogue will have a look again at earlier Met Galas and launch new movies that includes Cardi B., Naomi Campbell, Liv Tyler, Stella McCartney and Liza Koshy.

The Met Gala has been held on the Metropolitan Museum of Artwork to learn the museum’s Costume Institute.

“It will be unattainable to recreate the gala on Monday night, although I’ve beloved listening to how so many are marking the event in their very own methods,” Wintour stated in an announcement. “So as an alternative, I requested a number of associates to affix me for a easy second — one which I hope will deliver us all a little bit of pleasure.”

Along side the digital Met Gala occasion, Vogue will make a donation to each the Costume Institute and Vogue and the CFDA’s “A Widespread Thread” initiative. It additionally will encourage viewers to contribute as nicely.

The 2020 Met Gala had beforehand been scheduled to be hosted by Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emma Stone.

(Pictured above: Florence Welch of Florence & The Machine; Virgil Abloh)