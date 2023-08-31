With One Simple Idea, Keanu Reeves Saved The Speed Script:

“Click, and that was it. “I get this character now,” stated Whedon, who helped write the script for the action movie from 1994. If Speed star Keanu Reeves had made one small change to the script, it might have made all the difference in how believable his character was.

Speed, which came out in 1994, made Keanu Reeves a real action star by putting him on a bus with bombs that can’t stop moving.

Even though it came out almost 30 years ago, Speed is still seen as a great action movie, and its popularity hasn’t slowed down at all. For example, a new show called 50 MPH goes into detail about how Speed was made.

Joss Whedon Was Brought In To Improve The Dialogue, Yet He Wasn’t Given Credit:

Joss Whedon, who was brought in to improve the movie’s script but wasn’t given credit, told The Hollywood Reporter that Reeves, who was 58 at the time, made a suggestion based on his own study for his character, Officer Jack Traven.

Whedon, 59, added, “He said that they’re only there to defuse the situation; they call everyone sir or ma’am.” Whedon was referring to the “always polite” behavior of the “SWAT guys” Reeves hung out with to prepare for the part.

Kris Tapley, the host of the show, said that the plot for Speed caused a lot of trouble because Joss Whedon wrote “roughly 90 % of the film’s final dialogue,” but he didn’t get credit for the movie because of a WGA decision. Graham Yost, the original writer of the movie, got all the credit for writing it, which made Whedon angry at the opening.

This Whole Fight Is About Who Should Get The Credit:

But that’s not the only thing the two writers don’t agree on. In a strange way, this fight is about who should get credit. Yost has said for years that Whedon was the one who came up with the well-known phrase “Pop quiz, hot shot” that Dennis Hopper’s character says. But Whedon says that he did not write that line.

Whedon said that his “take” on Reeves’ character in the 1994 action movie was that “he wasn’t a hot shot” but a “lateral thinker” who “was going to do what felt right with an odd approach to it, yet in general, it would work out.”

Whedon says that Reeves had another idea for what his character should do, but it was turned down. “He also said, ‘I don’t want to pull out my gun.'” Whedon told THR, “I told them, ‘I don’t want you to either, yet you kind of have to.'” “The studio won’t let you not pull your gun,” she said.

Reeves Talked About Why He Didn’t Sign On For The Sequel To Speed On The Graham Norton Show:

Speed is about Keanu Reeves, who plays a police officer who tries to stop a bomb from going off by driving a bus faster than 50 miles per hour. Within the 1997 sequel Speed 2 Cruise Control, a hacker planned for a cruise ship and an oil barge to crash into each other.

Jan de Bont had been the person in charge of both Speed movies. Jason Patric, Willem Dafoe, as well as Temuera Morrison were all in the second movie.

Reeves went upon The Graham Norton Show in December 2021 to talk about why, after he starred in Speed, he failed to sign up for its sequel, even though Sandra Bullock did. “At the time, I was unresponsive to the script,” the star said. “I really wished to work alongside Sandra Bullock.

I enjoyed playing Jack Traven, as well as loved Speed, yet on a cruise ship? I enjoyed nothing against those who were involved, but at the time I enjoyed the feeling it wasn’t right,” Reeves said.