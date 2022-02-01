With Pochettino as targeted, the memes exploded after the elimination of PSG in the French Cup

The elimination of Paris Saint-Germain on penalties against Nice in the round of 16 of the Coupe de France it generated anger among the fans of the team from the French capital, and also among the followers of Lionel Messi, which was holder and owner of number 10. The center of criticism and memes was the coach of his team, Mauricio Pochettino, and some fans came to install a hashtag #Pochettinoout, in which they demanded that the Argentine DT leave his position .

For example, a caricature of an angry supporter appears with a flag that has Pochettino covered with a cross, a symbol that was repeated in other photos in which the Santa Fe strategist appears, who is under great pressure when leading a squad with several stars as Neymar (injured), Kylian Mbappé, Sergio Ramos, Ángel Di María and Marco Verratti, among others.

It should be remembered that Messi returned to play as a starter after having COVID-19 and today for the first time he wore the number ten shirt (in the absence of Neymar). The Argentine star, who This Monday he was criticized by the gala press, could only offer his best version in some games in the Parisian team, which he joined at the beginning of the season; although much has to do with the fact that the squad has not yet managed to exhibit an overall physiognomy.

The outlook against Pochettino is enhanced because since his arrival last season the team has only won one Super Cup (2020) and one French Cup (2020/2021), when expectations were higher, such as the possibility of winning a Champions League: in the last edition PSG left Barcelona on the road (with Messi), reached the semi-finals and was left out against Manchester City.

Based on this background, the account of Twitter Canal Supporters, dedicated to PSG fans and which provides them with information about their team, posted: “The loss of the Champions League, the elimination of the Coupe de France, the lack of background, the lack of desire even on the field.” To this the user Pocaramel 78 asked: “Who is the common trainer in these trophy losses? Pochettino. So at some point let’s stop hiding our faces.”

In another, mention is made of Pochettino’s PSG heat map and three Z’s appear as if to imply that the team is asleep. While a post puts two faces of Cristiano Ronaldo, in which one is surprised at the elimination of Leo Messi and in the other he is laughing under the phrase that alludes to Poche’s departure, which in the statements after the meeting referred to the lottery of penalties for the elimination of their team, which in the 90 minutes they equaled at zero.

Finally, a short video where there is a man dressed as an Arab running with a belt to another person, and in the message it is indicated: “The sheikh of PSG when he sees Pochettino.” The Parisian club is owned by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Zani.

The future of the PSG bet will be tied to what happens in the Champions League round of 16: it will be measured against Real Madrid, with the first home match being on February 15, while the second leg will be played on February 9. March.

