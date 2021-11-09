With Pumas and San Luis in playoffs: this is how the Liga MX reclassification was

Pumas managed to enter the repechage (Photo: Twitter / @ PumasMX)

Finish the Matchday 17 from MX League and the eight places were defined for the playoffs of the Scream Mexico 2021. After a vibrant closing of the last date of the championship, the last two invited to the reclassification They were Pumas and the Athletic of San Luis.

Sunday’s surprise was carried out by the University Club as he achieved a comeback that led them to win with a result of 4 – 3 at the University Olympic Stadium. Despite the fact that the cats started lost and the return to the scoreboard was seen far away, for the second half they scored the three remaining goals they needed to go to the next phase.

On the other hand, the last game of the tournament was Santos vs San Luis. Although the Potosinos had the opportunity to lead the scoreboard with a penalty in their favor, they failed and the score was zero to zero, which allowed them to divide points and keep your place in the playoffs.

As soon as the referee whistled the end of the game at the Corona Stadium, it was known which teams already had their place in the playoffs and what would come for the next phase of the tournament. Santos, Toluca, Puebla, Cruz Azul, Monterrey, Chivas, Pumas and San Luis were are the clubs that will compete to reach the quarter finals.

The table of positions of Grita México 2021 was as follows:

1. America – 35 points (direct qualification to the league)

2. Atlas – 29 points (direct qualification to the league)

3. Lion – 29 points (direct qualification to the league)

4. Tigers – 28 points (direct qualification to the league)

5. Santos – 24 points

6. Toluca – 24 points

7. Puebla – 24 points

8. Blue Cross– 23 points

9. Monterrey – 22 points

10. Guadalajara – 22 points

11. Pumas – 21 points

12. Atlético San Luis – 20 points (last place of the playoff)

Mazatlan, Necaxa, Pachuca, Juárez, Querétaro and Tijuana they were in the last places of the table; By not reaching the points for the play-off, they ended their participation in the Apertura 2021.

From place five of the table to place twelve the matches for reclassification will be played. So the games were as follows:

–Santos Laguna (5th place) vs Atlético de San Luis (12th place)

–Toluca (6th place) vs Pumas (11th place)

–Puebla (7th place) vs Guadalajara (10th place)

–Blue Cross (8th place) vs Monterrey (9th place)

Matches will be played to a knockout round. According to Liga BBVA MX, the only tiebreaker criterion that will be valid will be per round of criminal.

The dates and times will be defined next Monday, November 15; After the representatives of each club meet, the day and time in which each club will compete will be announced. So the reclassification games will be played later starting next week.

As for the first four teams that already have a place in the quarterfinals they are: America, Atlas, Leon and Tigres. They will wait for the result of the playoffs to start the league, so they will have two weeks off to fully prepare and face the next stage of the championship.

With the end of the tournament, the best of the Apertura was also defined. The scoring leader of this Grita México 2021 was Nicolas Federico Lopez, from Tigres; with 9 goals and an average of scoring every 103 minutes.

Under that line, the best offense was the UANL Tigres team as they had 26 goals in favor. The best defense was for America as they barely had 10 goals against.

