With Rafael Santos Borré as a great hero, Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers on penalties and became champion of the Europa League

The Eintracht Frankfurt crowned champion of the UEFA Europa League after beating on penalties Ranger in the final played this Wednesday in Seville, where the Colombian Rafael Santos Borre He was the exclusive figure since he converted the goal of the German team and the decisive penalty against the Scots. The game ended tied 1-1 in the 90 minutes and they couldn’t make a difference in extra time either. At the close of the twelve steps came the definition in which the former River Plate defined the lawsuit.

The German team raised its second cup in Europe after the consecration obtained in the same tournament in the season 1979/1980 when called UEFA Cup. After 42 years and thanks to an outstanding Borré, they were able to consecrate themselves.

In a climate of tension where there were incidents between fans of the two biases who staged a pitched battle. Already on the field there was 43 thousand fans who covered the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadiuma party was held at the Sevilla stadium, the same one where he played in the 1992/1993 season Diego Armando Maradona.

Rafa first converted the equalizing goal for the Germans (REUTERS/Matthew Childs)

The entire court was divided into the colors white, which represented the Germans, and blue, for the Scots. It was a vibrant and friction match and in the first minutes there was a scare with the hard action of John Lundstram (Rangers), which ended up scraping Sebastian Rode (Frankfurt), who ended up with blood on his head, although he was able to continue playing.

The pace was intense with much dispute in the midfield, where each recovery generated arrivals down the wings. The attempts of the ends and sides sought to break the zero. In the initial 45 minutes, both deserved to go into the break with a goal.

We had to wait until the complement for the goals to arrive and it was the British who opened the scoring in the 57th minute through Joe Aribowho took advantage of a mistake by a rival defender who headed back and enabled the English striker, who was left alone against the goalkeeper and defined low.

The decisive penalty of the former River Plate that gave the German team the title after 42 years (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

Although the Teutonic cast went for the equalizer and got it 12 minutes later when Rafael Santos Borre He sought to connect a center and anticipated two defenders to touch it from the floor and make it 1-1, a result with which the 90 minutes ended and the extra time had to be played. The Colombian was a figure since the goal was the corollary of a constant effort. The former River Plate attacker pressed in the rival area and demanded the defenders.

In the first half of the additional Borré had another clear one in which he came from the right and when he finished off the goal, Calvin Ughelumba He closed just right and the ball went to the corner kick. Then the German team had another through Ansgar Knauffwhose shot went over the crossbar.

In the second period of extra time, the Scots responded with a cross shot from Borna Barisic who deflected the goalkeeper Kevin Trapp. Immediately the Germans had another with Ajdin Hrustic. Although with three minutes to go, Rangers were able to close the match with a left-footed shot from Steven Davis that passed near the crossbar.

With the persistence of the tie, the duel reached the penalty shootout, where the German cast had more aim and Borré had the grace shot to get the glory.

This was the definition (5-4):

Eintracht Frankfurt: Christopher Lenz, Ajdin Hrustic, Daichi Kamada, Filip Kostic, and Rafael Santos Borré.

Rangers: James Tavernier, Steven Davis, Scott Arfield, Aaron Ramsey (cut Kevin Trapp) and Kemar Roofe.

