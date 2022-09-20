With Ronaldo and Messi at the top, the 10 most influential soccer players on Instagram: how much they earn for each post

Lionel Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Kylian Mbappe

Two months to the start of the Qatar World Cupthe company Nielsen, specialist in information, data and market measurement, published a report on the most influential soccer players in social networks. For this, he took the data from the Instagram profiles of players who -if there were no inconvenience- will be present at the contest that will begin on November 20 and prepared a Top10 in which several stars appear Europa y South America.

To make the list, several data were taken into account, such as the number of followers, their growth in recent times and the rate of engagement, that is, the interaction that your posts have (likes, views and comments) based on the number of followers. With this data, they were able to determine the average income that these athletes obtain for each post, also taking into account the number of publications that they usually make.

In this way, the company discovered that Cristiano Ronaldo is the footballer who will go to Qatar with the most influence on Instagram. The Portuguese, who is in the twilight of his career, has 471.8 million followers, more than any other, and an interaction rate of 2.25%. In addition, each publication means an income of USD 3 million 585 thousand.

Second is located Lionel Messi. The Argentine perceives around USD 2 million 631 thousand for each post thanks to its 358.7 million followers and an interaction rate of 2.04%. This is enough to outperform his teammates by more than twice Neymar y Mbappe. The Brazilian closes the podium with 176.7 million followers, an interaction rate of just 1.78% and revenue of USD 1.15 million, while Kiki, just 23 years old, has 72.7 million followers, a interaction rate above 5% and income higher than that of former Santos, of USD 1,173 million.

The 10 most influential soccer players on Instagram (Credit: Nielsen)

The others that appear in the ranking are the Brazilian Vinicius Junior and the French Karim Benzemacompanions of Real Madridwith the curious fact that Vini, one of the figures of the last Champions Leagueincreased followers by almost 90% in the last period, which means that his fame continues to grow as his performances with the Spanish side improve.

Further back stands out the Argentine Paulo Dybalathe French N’Golo Kanté – The Best Of N’Golo Kanté y Paul Pogba and the spanish Sergio Ramos, the only player who plays as a defender on the entire list. With this, it is evident that generally the scorers are the ones who obtain the most popularity in football and that, in addition, the leagues of England, France, Spain and Italy are the ones that predominate, at least in this analysis.

Nielsen also published a list of the footballers who have added the most followers in recent times and no star has accumulated as many in this period as Gavithe young man of Barcelonawho rose 5,164% for his outstanding performances in the Catalan team and in the Spanish team and at 18 years old already has 5.5 million followers and Instagram.

The footballers who will go to Qatar and who have grown the most on Instagram in recent times

Brazilians also appear in this Top 10 Raphinhabrand new reinforcement of the Barcelonay Antonyof Manchester United, the Spanish Pedri and the Argentine Rodrigo dePaulwhose transfer to Atletico Madrid and his recent romance with the music star Tini Stoessel His number of followers has doubled.

As for the most influential teams that will participate in the world of Qatarat from Francechampion in Russia 2018, is above all with 11.7 million followers, ahead of Brazil11.3 million, Portugal10.3 million, England8.5 million, Argentina7.2 million and Mexico5.7 million.

The most influential picks on Instagram

KEEP READING:

Mbappé starred in a new scandal with the France team two months before the World Cup in Qatar

The details of the shirt that Lionel Messi wore to join the Argentine team and made a furore on social networks: how much does it cost

“Broken patella”: they revealed the gloomy search and the chats of the detained PSG soccer player

Juan Musso underwent surgery, they placed a plate on his face and it is the first dilemma for Scaloni heading to the World Cup