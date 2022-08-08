With Ronaldo on the bench and a goal against Alexis Mac Allister, United debuted in the Premier League with a defeat

After starring in an acceptable preseason in which they lost only one of six games played (against Atlético de Madrid), Manchester United could not in his debut in the Premier League against Brighton & Hove Albion after losing 2-1 at home.

The team led by the new Dutch coach Erik Ten Hag started their way to the local championship on the wrong foot and the defeat only increased the controversy surrounding the institution regarding the present Cristiano Ronaldo, who started watching the match from the substitute bench.

The Portuguese star witnessed how the visiting team took the lead after 30 minutes of the first half, when the German midfielder Pascal Grob opened the scoring entering from behind.

After the hard blow, nine minutes later another bucket of cold water arrived when the 31-year-old extended the result against a United lost inside their field.

Cristiano Ronaldo entered in the second half (Reuters)

The presence of the Argentine international defender Lisandro Martinez was not enough to counteract the rival team’s attack, while on offense the arrivals of Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen (new signing Red Devil) did not carry danger. While this was happening, in the band it was already warming up CR7.

In the supplement, United failed to raise their heads and hopes were pinned on the entry of the Portuguese star who finally he entered at 52 minutes replacing the Brazilian Fred.

With more presence in the rival area thanks to the experiences of former Real Madrid, the locals had a couple of chances until finally at 67, after a corner kick, the ball hit Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister for the discount to take place, however the goal against was not enough to salvage points at Old Trafford.

It is worth mentioning that towards the end, Erik Ten Hag decided to give minutes to the 18-year-old, Alexander Garnacho, that little could do with a practically sentenced result.

Brighton’s first victory at the Manchester stadium intensified the controversy surrounding Ronaldo’s presence at the institution, after a preseason in which he was absent almost completely and with rumors of a possible exit that is still on the radar (the transfer book closes on September 1).

The Portuguese returned last weekend in the friendly against Rayo Vallecano (1-1), but He left the stadium before the match ended. Dutch coach Ten Hag called that decision unacceptable, as did other players who acted in the same way, although he said he was not going to implement punishments.

