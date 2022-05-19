With several casualties, River Plate will seek to seal its ticket to the round of 16 against Colo Colo: time, TV and formations

River will try to get into the round of 16 against Colo Colo

The fifth day of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores will lower its curtain this Thursday with three commitments. One of the most interesting will be given in the Antonio Vespucci Libertia scenario that will bring two of the main contenders from Group F face to face. From 7:00 p.m., with arbitration by the Uruguayan Andrés Matonte, the leader River Plate will seek to seal his ticket to the round of 16 against his escort, Colo Colo. Televisará Fox Sports.

The Millionaireafter four encounters, look down on everyone with 10 units, and in case of adding one more point, he will achieve his goal of getting into the best 16 of the competition. One step behind is his rival for this afternoon/evening, the Caciquewith 7. Fortaleza also appears with 7, but the Brazilian cast has one more game (last night they tied with Alianza Lima -1-). The Argentines, with one point, will go through the round.

This game does not come at the best moment for Núñez’s team, since they come from being left out in the quarterfinals of the League Cup against Tigre and have a large number of casualties. A part is due to a small outbreak of coronavirus within the campus, since they tested positive goalkeeper Franco Armani, defender Javier Pinola and midfielder Tomás Pochettino. Collaborators Mariano Barnao (soccer manager) and Matías Ghirlanda (professional team press) also appear on this list.

The club’s infirmary was also enlarged in the last few hours, as a result of the injuries of midfielders Juan Fernando Quintero and Cristian Ferreira. The pertinent studies showed that the Colombian suffers from a “muscle injury in the left hamstring”, while the juvenile has “muscular fatigue” in the same area. It is worth noting that Matías Suárez is not one hundred percent physically and will not be part of the payroll to receive the Cacique.

The Paraguayan Robert Rojas, the young Felipe Peña Biafore and the Colombian striker Flabián Londoño Bedoya already appeared on the list of casualties. Another significant absence will be that of Enzo Pérez, who reached the limit of three yellow cards in the group stage.

Given this scenario, Marcelo Gallardo will have to get his hands on the team. One of the obligatory changes will be in the goal, with the international debut of Ezequiel Centurion instead of Franco Armani. On the right side, instead, fight hand in hand for a place Emanuel Mammana and Andrés Herrera. The rest of the last line will be made up of Paulo Díaz, Héctor David Martínez and Milton Casco.

In the middle zone, Santiago Simón will take the place of Tomás Pochettino (covid-19) and Bruno Zuculini will play in place of the suspended Enzo Pérez. The other spaces will be occupied by the Uruguayan Nicolás De La Cruz and Enzo Fernández, who is closely followed by Benfica from Portugal (emissaries of the Portuguese team maintained contacts in Argentina with their representative). Up? Esequiel Barco with Julián Álvarez, who is playing his last games before leaving for Manchester United.

The visit, meanwhile, arrives in tune with this commitment, since over the weekend they thrashed Coquimbo Unido 4-0 and lead the local tournament with 27 points, two more than their escorts Ñublense and Unión Española.

On the last day, River Plate will host Alianza Lima on Wednesday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m.; while Colo Colo will close his participation on the same day and at the same time against Fortaleza in Chile.

Likely formations:

River: Ezekiel Centurion; Emmanuel Mammana or Andrew Herrera, Paulo Diaz, David Martinez, Milton Helmet; Bruno Zuculini, Enzo Fernandez; James Simon, Nicholas Of the Cross, Ezekiel Ship; and Julian Alvarez. DT: Marcel Gallardo.

Colo Colo: Brayan Cortes; Óscar Opazo, Maximiliano Falcón, Emiliano Amor, Gabriel Suazo; Cesar Fuentes, Esteban Pavez; Leonard Gil; Pablo Solari, Juan Martin Lucero and Gabriel Costa. DT: Gustavo Quinteros.

Estadio: Antonio Vespucio Liberti (Monumental)

Referee: Andres Matonte (Uruguay)

Hour: 19

Television: Fox Sports

Positions table: